Maryland State

SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.09% Jump Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 11.09% to $5.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Niu Technologies’s...
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
TEXAS STATE
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.42. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.38% up from its 52-week low and 47.56% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
EUR/CHF Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Friday, 20 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.907% up from its 52-week low and 5.89% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
FuelCell Energy Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 25.86% in 10 sessions from $2.63 at 2023-01-05, to $3.31 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
WISCONSIN STATE
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) rose by a staggering 31.67% in 21 sessions from $5.38 to $7.09 at 15:38 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.16% to $15,624.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 9.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.24. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 15443, 99.99% below its average volume of 14921180446.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,410.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.97% up from its 52-week low and 2.5%...
Nustar Energy L.P. And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Nustar Energy L.P. (NS), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
COLORADO STATE
Coinbase Stock 11.35% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase rising 11.35% to $55.03 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s...
EUR/GBP Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.11% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.716% up from its 52-week low and 5.208% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...

