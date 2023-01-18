ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $8.09 to $10.50 at 11:53 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.35% to $15,623.96, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Carnival’s...
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Canaan Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 34.42% in 21 sessions from $2.15 at 2022-12-19, to $2.89 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s last close...
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
Ventas And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Cocoa Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 4.6% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,533.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 6511, 99.95% below its average volume of 16119496.94. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.74% Rise Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 9.74% to $9.86 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.66% to $11,140.43. Rumble’s last close was $8.98, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $18.52. About Rumble. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Upwork Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Upwork‘s pre-market value is already 4.68% down. Upwork’s last close was $12.60, 57.89% under its 52-week high of $29.92. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Upwork (UPWK) jumping 0.4% to $12.60. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
FuboTV Stock Was 10.41% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with FuboTV rising 10.41% to $2.18 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.25% to $15,765.01, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. FuboTV’s...
Can the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Coupled with Falling Global Demand Impact the Cocoa Industry?

The cocoa industry is facing a perfect storm of challenges, as plummeting global demand and a war-induced fertilizer shortage threaten to sink cocoa prices to new lows. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has severely limited exports of fertilizers worldwide, leaving cocoa farmers struggling to keep their crops healthy. Meanwhile, weak demand has undercut prices, with Q4 cocoa grindings falling by 1.7% in Europe and 0.2% in Asia, according to the European and Asian Cocoa Associations.
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Marathon Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% up. Marathon’s last close was $7.34, 77.58% under its 52-week high of $32.74. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 6.22% to $7.34. NASDAQ slid 0.96% to $10,852.27,...
Fidus Investment Corporation, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX), Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 9.57% 2023-01-19 07:09:09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) 6.17%...
