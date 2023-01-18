(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.

