Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $8.09 to $10.50 at 11:53 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.35% to $15,623.96, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Carnival’s...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Canaan Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 34.42% in 21 sessions from $2.15 at 2022-12-19, to $2.89 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s last close...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
via.news
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
via.news
Ventas And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Cocoa Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 4.6% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,533.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 6511, 99.95% below its average volume of 16119496.94. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.74% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 9.74% to $9.86 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.66% to $11,140.43. Rumble’s last close was $8.98, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $18.52. About Rumble. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform...
via.news
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
via.news
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Upwork Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Upwork‘s pre-market value is already 4.68% down. Upwork’s last close was $12.60, 57.89% under its 52-week high of $29.92. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Upwork (UPWK) jumping 0.4% to $12.60. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
via.news
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Middlesex Water Company And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
via.news
Wayfair And InterCloud Systems On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, SVB Financial Group, and Coinbase. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 46.87...
via.news
Evoke Pharma And Genocea Biosciences On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Evoke Pharma, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Afya. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Evoke Pharma...
via.news
FuboTV Stock Was 10.41% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with FuboTV rising 10.41% to $2.18 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.25% to $15,765.01, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. FuboTV’s...
via.news
Can the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Coupled with Falling Global Demand Impact the Cocoa Industry?
The cocoa industry is facing a perfect storm of challenges, as plummeting global demand and a war-induced fertilizer shortage threaten to sink cocoa prices to new lows. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has severely limited exports of fertilizers worldwide, leaving cocoa farmers struggling to keep their crops healthy. Meanwhile, weak demand has undercut prices, with Q4 cocoa grindings falling by 1.7% in Europe and 0.2% in Asia, according to the European and Asian Cocoa Associations.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Marathon Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% up. Marathon’s last close was $7.34, 77.58% under its 52-week high of $32.74. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 6.22% to $7.34. NASDAQ slid 0.96% to $10,852.27,...
via.news
Fidus Investment Corporation, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX), Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 9.57% 2023-01-19 07:09:09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) 6.17%...
Comments / 0