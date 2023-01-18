Ford Mustang Mach-E has been turned into an all-electric funeral car and stretch limousine

Read full article on original website
Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Finding the best midsize SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider. The post 3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Claims These 3 Popular Electric SUVs Have ‘Below-Average’ Reliability
Electric SUVs are having reliability issues. Here are three popular electric SUVs that have below-average reliability. The post Consumer Reports Claims These 3 Popular Electric SUVs Have ‘Below-Average’ Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Most new car buyers are now paying less than sticker price
Americans can once again buy cars for less than sticker price. But that doesn't mean they're finding bargains at their local dealerships.
fordauthority.com
2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
notebookcheck.net
Velimotor VMX08: Electric dirt bike with 6,000 watts of power weighs just 105 lbs
Thanks to various superlight components made from carbon fiber, the electric dirt bike and Surron competitor from the not particularly well-known Chinese manufacturer puts just a tad above 100 lbs on the scale. In conjunction with the 6.000-watt electric drivetrain, riding the Velimotor VMX08 on off-road tracks sounds like an absolute blast.
msn.com
MegaRexx MegaRaptor Is A Three-Row Super Duty SUV With a Removable Roof
It can seat seven people. In 2000, Ford launched the Excursion, a massive SUV that shared its underpinnings with the Super Duty pickup truck. The big beast lasted just one generation, disappearing from the Blue Oval’s US lineup after the 2005 model year. MegaRexx decided to fill that void left in the automaker’s portfolio, launching the MegaRaptor 7, a modified Super Duty pickup with three rows of seats and an extended cabin with a removable fiberglass roof.
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage!
The 2023 Lexus UX subcompact luxury SUV is the most affordable model in the Lexus lineup. Also, the high fuel economy further adds to its affordability. The post Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters BMW Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the BMW automaker, and what the brand's letters actually mean and stand for. The post What Do the Letters BMW Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Study Confirms What We Already Knew About Toyota
Toyota is known for many things. This new study shows everyone what we already knew about Toyota to begin with. The post New Study Confirms What We Already Knew About Toyota appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
torquenews.com
Check Engine Light Error Code Warning for Toyota Owners
Here’s a great example of why you have to have a second opinion when it comes to repairs from a dealership with the diagnosis that your vehicle is beyond fixing and in need of a new engine based on a check engine light error code. Plus, why having regular maintenance done on your vehicle is no guarantee that it was done correctly by a dealership and can actually make things worse for your car.
