Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak
We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
notebookcheck.net
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO SLIDE: Manufacturer updates hardware with mystery AMD Ryzen 7000 APU after missing Q4 2022 release window
AYA NEO has updated its product stack, with the company altering specifications for the SLIDE as well as the Next II. For reference, AYA NEO initially revealed the SLIDE in May 2022 alongside the AYA NEO 2. The latter has since received over US$3 million in crowdfunding but the AYA NEO SLIDE missed its Q4 2022 release window.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Realme GT Neo 5 240W version will launch with Android 13 and 16GB of RAM
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Realme has already previewed the upcoming GT Neo 5 as the smartphone that will introduce 240W SuperVOOC charging to the world. Now, the device is believed to come with alternative SKUs with the last-gen 150W standard, thus following the pattern of its Neo 3 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Improper storage believed to be the number one suspect in the strange case involving 48 broken AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 XT cards
Last week we were reporting on the mysterious case involving dozens of dead AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 XT cards which cannot be repaired because they have short circuits on all SoC rails, memory rails and memory controller rails, with some cards even exhibiting cracked GPU dies. Back then, KrisFix, the German service that received all these faulty cards, presumed that AMD’s Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers might be part of the problem. KrisFix said it would post another video after performing some tests on brand new cards in order to determine if drivers can indeed break GPU dies like that. The results have been posted today and it looks like the drivers alone cannot cause such type of irreparable damage.
notebookcheck.net
Apple M2 Pro makes Geekbench debut with phenomenal generation-over-generation gains
Apple's decision to silently launch its new M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs come off as a tad puzzling. Usually, Apple reveals its hardware with much fanfare and one can't help but wonder why this launch was so low-key. Nonetheless, the M2 Pro is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse, as confirmed by a recent Geekbench listing. It has shown up on the benchmarking platform (via MacRumors) alongside a Mac Mini.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | RTX 3060-equipped Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop now going for an amazing US$350 off
Acer now has the Predator Helios 300 PH317-55-59J9 on sale for 28% off. The config on offer rocks a Core i5-11400H, an RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD. Both the RAM and the storage are user-replaceable as the Predator Helios 300 has two SO-DIMM and two M.2 slots. There is also a slot for a 2.5-inch SATA SSD for which Acer provides the required hardware in the box.
notebookcheck.net
TimeCheck | Intel's legendary Core i7-4770K is a decade old this year and mobile CPUs now run circles around it
The Intel Core i7-4770K launched close to 10 years ago, back in June 2013. It delivered a solid update to Intel's third-generation processors, but it was also partially responsible for launching Intel into its dark ages. Is it still a capable budget CPU in 2023, and should you upgrade if you have one?
notebookcheck.net
Redditor snags AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with bent pins for ridiculous low price of US$3, resurrects it back to life sans integrated audio
In what might possibly be the deal of the century, a Redditor found a returned 12C/24T AMD Ryzen 9 5900X selling for just US$3 in a local store. The CPU had bent pins and a couple of missing ones, but the OP managed to straighten the bent ones, successfully POST the CPU, and even stress test it. The missing pins apparently correspond to integrated audio, but they didn't seem to affect the processor's functionality.
notebookcheck.net
AMD EPYC 9654 shows what 96 Zen 4 cores can do by outbenching a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX by almost 30% on PassMark
A single sample of the AMD EPYC 9654 processor has appeared on PassMark and has immediately blown all its competitors out of the water. The “Genoa” Zen 4 part has occupied first place in the High End CPU Mark table, which is dominated by core-bristling chips from AMD. The previous table topper, the 64-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX, has finally relinquished its lofty position that it had occupied since the first quarter of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the EPYC 9654 hasn’t just pipped its rivals to the post though – it has appropriately set a whole new benchmark with the multiple test suite result.
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO AIR Plus: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U models announced but Intel Pentium Gold 8505 edition canned for upcoming gaming handheld series
AYA NEO has shed more light on the AIR Plus, a cheaper gaming handheld series compared to the NEXT II or the SLIDE. To recap, AYA NEO showcased the AIR Plus in June 2022 with the Intel Pentium Gold 8505, Intel Core i3-1215U and an unnamed AMD Mendocino APU. Originally, the company had planned to ship Intel versions of the AIR Plus on December 28, with AMD Mendocino versions due two months later.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Cubi 5 12M now selling from US$449 with choice of Intel Alder Lake-U series processors
Retailers are now selling the Cubi 5 12M, less than two weeks after MSI unveiled the mini-PC. Announced during CES 2023, the Cubi 5 12M comes in multiple variants and three processors, all Intel Alder Lake-U series parts. Specifically, MSI has made the Cubi 5 12M available with the following processors:
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: Boasting unusual strengths
The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is not for weak arms. After all, the tablet weighs at least 674 grams and even more with the protective case and pen. But it also offers many unusual advantages. A tablet with a replaceable battery that is waterproof and dustproof at the same time....
notebookcheck.net
Wyze Cam OG arrives with 1080p camera and HD color night vision for US$19.99
The Wyze Cam OG has been launched in the US. The latest version of the Wyze camera has a 1080p resolution and is available in two models; the standard model has a 120° field of view and an integrated 40-lumen spotlight, while the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto has a 3X lens and a 27° field of view. The company's Stack Kit lets you simultaneously mount the two variants.
notebookcheck.net
AYANEO revises specs for the Next II handheld console, AMD Ryzen 7000 processor and laptop-grade dGPU now expected
AYANEO recently released a 2023 roadmap video that includes more spec details regarding the Next II model. Initially announced last summer with a choice between Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 6000U processors, the Next II is now expected to integrate an AMD Ryzen 7000 processor with Zen 4 cores and RDNA 3 iGPU.
notebookcheck.net
Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W: Evnia 5000 series monitor launching soon with 1000R curvature and 240 Hz refresh rate
Philips has announced more information about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, a curved gaming monitor previewed in October with three other Evnia series monitors. While Philips remains slightly coy about the monitor's release date, it has now shared all technical specifications about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, as well as a lower launch price.
notebookcheck.net
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer
The POCO X5 appears to have surfaced again ahead of its official release. Earlier this month, the device received TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating that Xiaomi plans to offer the POCO X5 in Europe. Accordingly, the POCO X5 has been certified in other countries with a global model number, which SIRIM Berhard confirmed as 22111317PG. This time, Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spotted using an unnamed POCO handset.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023
Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
Comments / 0