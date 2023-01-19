ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Langhorne, Pa. man decks out house for Eagles playoff run

By Bryanna Gallagher via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2732py_0kJbqRRE00

We know Eagles fans are the best for many reasons: we bleed green!

But what about decorating your entire house from head to toe for the Birds? Or in this case, from goal post to goal post.

"It's the love of the team, the team is great. Sometimes it's up and down, but we love our Eagles," said Larry Glowacki of Langhorne.

It's safe to say Larry Glowacki is a die-hard Eagles fan. His house says it all.

"I've been doing this for nearly 18 years. It gets bigger and bigger every year. It's just the fact of supporting the Birds," said Glowacki.

Forget Christmas. Once that's over and he knows the Eagles are in the playoffs, that's when the real decorating starts.

"Neighbors are begging me around Halloween asking, 'where's the Eagles decorations?'" explained Glowacki.

Decorating takes time, he says, and he does it all by himself.

"We've watched him in the kitchen... painting, cutting in the garage," said his daughter Alyssa Glowacki.

For the big Eagles LED sign seen outside of his house, he drilled all 1,100 holes and put the lights in himself.

On Saturday they'll be out on the lawn for the game. And if they make it to the Super Bowl he says the party will be even bigger.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Giants, Eagles loyalties are split in Central Jersey

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Saturday’s big football matchup between New York and Philadelphia points to another important thing between the two cities: the state of New Jersey. Team loyalties in the Garden State vary, depending largely on a person’s location, and the two sides tend to split along one line — a literal one that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Jason Kelce's daughter sings Eagles' fight song after win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans across the Delaware Valley are still celebrating Saturday night's impressive 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including Jason Kelce's daughter. On Sunday morning, Kelce, the Eagles' starting center, shared a video of his daughter, Wyatt, singing "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Yay!" from her crib. "What have we done?" Kelce jokingly says in the video. Well, you haven't done anything wrong. Starting them young as an Eagles fan is the best way to do it. Has Kelce created a monster? Quite possibly. But, that's not a bad thing. The Eagles will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL championship game next week. Tickets for the game will go on sale later this week. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Keep On Rocking: Remembering Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, radio icon, gone at 82

The legendary disc jockey had made music his life and passion for over six decades. This morning we’re sad to report the passing of Philadelphia radio icon and WXPN host Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, a rock and roll pioneer who introduced listeners to their favorite bands and inspired them to dance, sing, and fall in love. WXPN has confirmed the news with a family member. He was 82 years old, and had worked as a DJ in some capacity for 62 of those years, but as Blavat would be the first to tell you, the numbers don’t matter, because music keeps you young.”Keep on rocking,” he’d say, “because you only rock once.”
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second weekend of the NFL playoffs, and one team playing tonight is trying to do something it’s only done once before in its history, spread its wings all the way to a Super Bowl title. Everyone was out and about today representing their favorite team, but many supporting the birds in […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles advance to NFC Championship after 38-7 win against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it."E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"It's game day in South Philadelphia."These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."Eagles fans love a good tailgate.And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning."We bleed green that's what we do out here, very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Giants’ hotel in Philadelphia had no water, and NFL fans had jokes speculating about Eagles’ sabotage

The New York Giants and Brian Daboll have exceeded so many expectations this season. Thanks to Daniel Jones’ lights-out performance in Minnesota, New York is arguably way ahead of schedule by playing in the divisional round. Daboll’s bunch has overcome so much adversity that it’d probably be silly to doubt the G-Men upsetting the juggernaut Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A house divided: How this family of Eagles-Giants fans get along

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In less than 24 hours, Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking as the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants gets underway. The excitement for this playoff game extends nearly a thousand miles away, where one family is taking competition to a whole new level.The Giants, who play in North Jersey, are the Eagles' closest geographical rival. That proximity means lots of fans for both teams live amongst one another in the Delaware Valley.In some instances, they even marry one another.Jay and Michelle Wolrich met in Bucks County in the late '90s, but they now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Watch: Talking Giants-Eagles playoff rivalry with CBS Philly

NEW YORK -- New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles fans are counting down to Saturday's playoff game. So what better time to check in with our counterparts at out sister station CBS Philadelphia? Related Story: Giants-Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalryChris Wragge and Mary Calvi caught up with their anchors, Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell, to talk some smack and make a little wager. Read More: Eagles fans say they're misunderstood, despite history of rowdy behaviorWatch their full video above for more. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy