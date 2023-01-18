Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
‘It’s been an amazing life’: Michael J. Fox tells his story at Sundance
Was Michael J. Fox at Sundance? What is “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” about? Review for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. How is Michael J. Fox doing?
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets Real About The ‘BS’ His Wife Dealt With While Filming Buffy
Buffy The Vampire Slayer's legacy has been altered lately thanks to allegations about Joss Whedon.
