Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out

There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton reportedly being recruited hard by star QB

The Denver Broncos have made it no secret that they badly want Sean Payton, and Russell Wilson is trying to do his part to help the team land its top head coach target. Colin Cowherd said on “The Herd” Thursday that he had dinner with Payton recently and discussed the Broncos job. One of the... The post Sean Payton reportedly being recruited hard by star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
BOULDER, CO
Cleveland.com

‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list

Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Heupel checks on five-star QB target

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade

The Baltimore Ravens remain publicly committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but there is some doubt about whether that feeling is mutual. If that is the case, the question becomes how adamant the Ravens are about keeping the quarterback. The Ravens are genuine about wanting to keep Jackson, but are still resistant to give him the... The post Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings make first big move of their offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are getting their off-season started immediately. After already addressing the future of their QB Kirk Cousins (will return) and WR Justin Jefferson (expected to begin contract negotiations once able), they have made their first move. In regards to a key fixture to their coaching staff. Yesterday head...
247Sports

247Sports

