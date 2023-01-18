Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
wcbi.com
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
WLBT
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
WTOK-TV
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
WTOK-TV
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
breezynews.com
MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi. The grant project is supported by the MHNHA and will...
WTOK-TV
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
WLBT
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - You too could one day live the Coach Prime lifestyle! But it will cost you. Deion Sanders’ old Mississippi living quarters is now on the market and has a Prime Time price tag of $1,500,000. The Canton estate boasts 5,346-square-feet and the property includes over...
WLBT
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding a couple reportedly trying to lure children into their vehicle. Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.
wcbi.com
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
wtva.com
'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.
Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
breezynews.com
Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
Neshoba Democrat
Checkpoint results in drug arrest
A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
