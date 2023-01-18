Read full article on original website
WAPT
20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments, injuring passenger
CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.
WTOK-TV
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man. Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
2:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a commercial burglar alarm on N Pearl Street. 2:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy. 16. 3:02 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a dispute on Alena...
wcbi.com
Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting. 21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in...
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
breezynews.com
Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
wcbi.com
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
TRAVIS A JAMES, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $674.25, $639.25, $218. TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500. XAVIER R KEYS, 32, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Failure to Use...
Traffic stop uncovers over 70 pounds of meth in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 70 pounds of drugs on Wednesday, January 18. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the […]
WLBT
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
kicks96news.com
Multiple Sale of a Controlled Substance and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba
JONATHAN BAILEY, 51, of Bailey, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500. MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000. RACHEL DENISE BELL, 35, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRITTNEY BENAMON, 31, Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear,...
wcbi.com
Woman faces domestic violence charges in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend shooting in Macon landed a woman in jail facing Domestic Violence charges. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a...
WLBT
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding a couple reportedly trying to lure children into their vehicle. Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.
WLBT
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
WTOK-TV
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
WTOK-TV
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Person Dead After Head-On Collision In Rankin County
On Friday January 13, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department was called to a head-on collision with serious injuries. The wreck happened on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield. Rankin County Deputies, Rankin EOC, Pafford Ambulance and Aircare all responded to the...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
wcbi.com
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
