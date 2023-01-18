ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madden, MS

WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
footballscoop.com

Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant

His brother already an Football Bowls Subdivision head coach with postseason experience, Tyquan Hammock is continuing to carve his own path in coaching. And now the younger Hammock, whose older brother, Thomas, is head coach at Northern Illinois University, is headed to arguably the hottest, most high-profile program in Football Championship Subdivision play.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Individual attempts to bring weapon to NEHS basketball game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District announce a weapon was discovered in a bag carried by an individual attempting entry to a NEHS basketball game. The individual was denied entry by school resource officers. Additional law enforcement officers responded to assist and the situation ended safely without incident.
MERIDIAN, MS
footballscoop.com

Jackson State continues post-Deion Sanders rebuild, set to make hire from SWAC rival

Deion Sanders may be gone, but Jackson State’s ongoing work to remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference hasn’t abated. Sources tell FootballScoop that new JSU coach T.C. Taylor is again raiding a rival program for a key coaching staff addition. Per sources, Alcorn State safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Torenzo Quinn is headed for a similar role on Taylor’s Tigers’ staff.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Windy Next Week as Storm System Approaches

This part of central Mississippi can expect some gusty winds next week as areas to our southeast see the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service says winds Tuesday could gust up to 50 miles an hour across most of Leake and Neshoba counties while Attala County can expect gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a threat of severe storms including tornadoes especially along and near the I-59 corridor.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again

Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Missing man in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Father and son in kayak help pull man’s body from Reservoir

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local man says that he and his 12-year-old son helped get a man to shore after he was found floating in the Ross Barnett Reservoir over the weekend. Billy Bieliauskas says it happened Saturday evening after they arrived home from Northpark Mall. After getting home,...
BRANDON, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.

Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
DECATUR, MS
WLBT

Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
JACKSON, MS

