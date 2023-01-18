Read full article on original website
Related
Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
High-speed chase that started on Mississippi interstate ends with crash. One in custody, another sent to hospital.
One person is in custody, and another was sent to the hospital after a police chase involving multiple police agencies. Officials with the Madison Police Department attempted a traffic stop when they identified a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 55 north around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.
All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses
A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police announce hot check investigation, arrests made, more possibly involved
Vicksburg Police Department Investigator Jerrold Hayes spoke on Friday on an ongoing investigation to locate individuals responsible for the use of hot checks. “On Dec. 29, 2022, officers responded to a local business here within the City of Vicksburg,” said Hayes. “Once officers made contact with the complainants, we noticed and were aware an operation was taking place involving fraudulent checks.”
WAPT
20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments, injuring passenger
CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.
WLBT
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
Traffic stop uncovers over 70 pounds of meth in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 70 pounds of drugs on Wednesday, January 18. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the […]
WLBT
Suspects named in two fatal shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have identified - and now are searching for - suspects in each of two homicides that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11. Christopher Johnson is suspected of fatally shooting a man in the 3100 block of Charleston Ave. Jackson Police and members...
Jackson to ask Legislature for $2M for holding facility
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the City of Jackson are planning to ask the Legislature for $2 million to use toward renovating the city’s misdemeanor holding facility. The Northside Sun reported leaders with the Jackson Police Department (JPD), the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Capitol Police have met twice to discuss the request. They […]
WLBT
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
WLBT
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
Bond set for woman accused of fatal DUI crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI crash in Jackson on Sunday, January 15. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three people […]
WLBT
Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday afternoon. Officials say that a vehicle was shot into at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road and a victim was taken to UMMC with no life-threatening injuries. According to...
WLBT
JPD discovers body lying in street on Pinecrest Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who killed a man and left his body in the street. Monday, January 16, JPD responded to Pinecrest Circle regarding an unresponsive man lying in the street. The victim’s name is William D. Woods, 39. Detectives...
WLBT
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former City of Jackson employee has been convicted for fraudulently obtaining thousands in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating laws and...
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to wire fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the City of Jackson pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in grant money intended for artistic projects in the city. Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pled guilty to engaging in a wire fraud scheme to fraudulently induce […]
WAPT
Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
mageenews.com
City of Jackson Loses $54,000 in Keyshia Sanders’s Fraud Scheme
JACKSON, Miss. –State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement:. “We’re grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners on important cases like these. Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who collaborated to move this case forward.”. Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s...
Comments / 0