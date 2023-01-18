Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?
If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
cchsplume.com
Roaming Reporter: Central Dairy Ice Cream Parlor
Central Dairy is such a classic place to go to and a favorite to many locals especially during the hot summer days. Open in Jefferson City since 1934, but around since 1920, this legendary ice cream place offers a wide variety of flavors and treats. Central Dairy has kept its traditional design of an old-fashioned ice cream parlor, and visitors can enjoy their tasty treat at the window booths or take it outside and enjoy the sun.
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. Devin The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Suspect on loose following bank robbery on west end of Jefferson City
Jefferson City Police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the west end of town is robbed. The JCPD reports that officers were called to a robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard just before 9:00 this morning. An employee told officers that a man had entered the building, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tour this 356-acre private Ozark retreat and campground
STOVER, Mo. – Even “the middle of nowhere” is somewhere. So why not live somewhere special? Ever heard of a “project house”? How about a “project resort and campground”?. In 1998, a Missouri couple purchased a 4-bedroom brick home and 120 acres of...
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Second day of threats to Columbia middle school ends with detained juvenile
A second day of rumors of violence at a Columbia middle school ends with a juvenile being detained. On Wednesday, Columbia Police were alerted of rumors regarding a threat to Gentry Middle School. But an investigation into the claim found no credible threat. Then on Thursday, officers were alerted to...
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. Moberly Police Department shared on Facebook that it and the fire department responded to a house fire at 1600 South Morley Street around 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect. CPD tweeted that someone entered a home at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the Cascades subdivision. The individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence before leaving the area in a black car. (1) We're asking for your help to The post Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners as car theft rises
Columbia — A viral TikTok video demonstrating how to start Kia’s and Hyundai’s using a USB cord which has caused major issues for drivers since car thieves are mimicking the viral video in Mid-Missouri. According to the Columbia Police Department, owners of Kia and Hyundai need to...
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces top-five test as No. 4 Alabama visits Columbia
Missouri men’s basketball ended a two-game losing skid with another ranked win — this one over No. 25 Arkansas — on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) avenged their Jan. 4 loss to the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a narrow 79-76 victory to improve to .500 in conference play.
