Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
stljewishlight.org

Yad Vashem to unveil ‘The Book of Names’ at the United Nations

(JNS) In recognition of this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yad Vashem is set to unveil on Thursday an installation at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. It’s a book filled with the names of 4.8 million murder victims. The blank pages at the end, though, are especially haunting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stljewishlight.org

Pursuit of justice must include justice within our ranks

In the black and white photo, the couple looked comfortable, stylish even. They were Jews who lived in Berlin during the Shoah who betrayed the hiding places of other Jews to the Gestapo. The photo and just the briefest caption is part of an outdoor exhibition on Berlin during World War II at the Topography of Terror, a museum in Berlin on the site of what was Gestapo headquarters.
AFP

Israel military integrates soldiers with autism

Israeli soldier Nathan Saada is busy at his computer on an army base in Tel Aviv, where he is part of a specialised programme designed for military personnel with autism. Once a week, Saada is visited on his base by a fellow soldier, Liri Shahar, who has been tasked with following up with what the army terms its "special" groups.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Report: Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence

BANGKOK — (AP) — The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military's seizure of power, with the cultivation of poppies up by a third in the past year as eradication efforts have dropped off and the faltering economy has led more people toward the drug trade, according to a United Nations report released Thursday.
stljewishlight.org

In season 4 of ‘Fauda,’ Israeli tactics come under fire — and so do the show’s heroes

Each season of Fauda features a new director and writer and the same kind of fool-proof formula. Co-creator and star Lior Raz’s Doron Kavillio is dragged back into the field, where he quickly disobeys orders. A major character dies or is captured and an informant flips. There is always some moment of moral crisis when an operation causes undue harm. Revenge, legacy and the harms of deceit are perennial themes.
stljewishlight.org

2022 saw fewer antisemitic incidents worldwide for first time in a decade

(JNS) The number of antisemitic incidents has been “curbed” for the first time in a decade, a report released by the Department for Combatting Antisemitism of the World Zionist Organization on Tuesday shows. Nevertheless, there were 10 antisemitic incidents a day worldwide in 2022, and a rise in...

