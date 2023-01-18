Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
BETBY’s New Office in Montenegro Precursor to 2023 Growth
The company hails this as an important milestone with the office in Budva accommodating a number of BETBY’s employees from across various departments. BETBY is optimistic about the future and has ensured that its current office also has the capacity to expand further. BETBY Looking to Scale-up in Montenegro...
gamblingnews.com
PlayCherry Joins Germany’s DSWV
PlayCherry Limited, a provider of sports betting products, joined the German Sports Betting Association (DSWV), a union of sports betting providers founded in 2014. This was announced by the association earlier today. PlayCherry Joined the German Sports Betting Association. PlayCherry is one of the licensed providers in the regulated German...
Poland says it might go rogue and send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval
Poland signaled last week that it wants to transfer Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it technically needs Germany to green light the move.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Monday
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
ECB set to raise rates by 50 bp in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Corps Expands with Napoleon in Belgium
Napoleon, which is a Belgium iGaming brand, will benefit from many of Gaming Corps prominent iGaming products and ancillary services. The alliance is doubly important for Gaming Corps which has been on the market for only six months in Europe. Gaming Corps Strengthens Content Reach in Belgium. Moving forward, Napoleon...
Ukraine is fighting for all of us. Now Europe must fight too | Simon Tisdall
As Russia threatens another offensive, this is the moment of maximum danger. Ukraine’s allies must move fast and decisively
China is celebrating the Lunar New Year, with most COVID rules lifted
People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict "zero-COVID" policy.
BBC
Gender row legal challenge likely to fail - judge
The Scottish government's chances of winning a legal challenge over the gender reform row are "very low", a former Supreme Court judge has said. Lord Hope said a UK government document outlining its reasons for blocking the Scottish reforms was "devastating". And he said Scotland's first minister was risking wasting...
gamblingnews.com
KSA Issues $1M Fine against Shark77 over Illegal Offering
Details of the regulatory action emerged Thursday. The KSA explained that the fine, close to $1 million, comes after a probe uncovered breaches to the Betting and Gaming Act, the main gambling law currently in effect for the Netherlands. The gambling watchdog said that operators that do not hold a license are prohibited from offering their services to Dutch customers.
gamblingnews.com
Totem Technologies to Supply the Eastern Shawnee Tribe with Fintech
The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma will employ Totem Technologies’ safe financial solutions, TG&H reported yesterday. According to the tribal gaming news outlet, the agreement will allow members of the tribe to use Totem’s digital banking accounts. Totem to Supply the Tribe with Financial Solutions. The report noted...
gamblingnews.com
Ipsos Poll: Gambling Ads Fatigue Canadians
As the number of operators grows, so does the market. And, like any market, gambling is using advertisements to attract new clients and gain mindshare. Canadian citizens have a mind of their own, however. Canadians Don’t Like Gambling Ads. Ipsos is one of the largest polling companies on a...
gamblingnews.com
Napoleon Sports & Casino Joined EGBA’s Cyber Security Group
The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) announced that Belgian online gambling operator Napoleon Sports & Casino has joined the association’s newly-established expert group on cyber security. Collaboration on Cyber Security Matters. By joining EGBA’s cyber security expert group, Napoleon Sports & Casino became the first operator not a...
gamblingnews.com
Nueva Codere’s Subsidiary Loses $805,000 After Cyberattack
The commission which is meant to keep investors safe while maintaining fairness, order, and efficiency in all markets has received the news of the cybernetic attack on Codere Online along with the reasons that lead to it. Hackers Pretended to be Codere Online Agents. According to the report received by...
gamblingnews.com
PAGCOR Contributes Another $4.7M to Philippine Sports Commission
The latest remittance of funds to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) demonstrates that the Philippines gaming regulator and operator, PAGCOR, is an important part of the economy and its ways work. PAGCOR Continues to Support Sports in the Philippines. The regulator has been lambasted by numerous MPs and insiders of...
gamblingnews.com
MGA Games Taps into Portugal with Moosh
MGA Games, an expert in localized gaming products for global casino operators, has been selected as the latest partner of Caravel Entertainment, a company creating innovative, safe and trustworthy experiences for gambling enthusiasts. MGA Games Supplies Caravel’s Brand with Content. Under the agreement with Caravel, MGA Games will supply...
Greta Thunberg rips ‘completely ridiculous’ move to let UAE oil chief lead COP28
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday knocked the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) “completely ridiculous” appointment of a state-run oil company chief to lead United Nations climate talks in Dubai at the end of this year. “Lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just puts a very clear face to it. … It’s…
