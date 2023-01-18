Read full article on original website
Related
hsusports.com
Kamgain's Late Layup Lifts Reddies Over UAM, 66-65
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State used a go-ahead layup from Franck Kamgain with 17 seconds left while the HSU offense shot a season-high 54.3 percent (25-46) from the field to hold on and defeat Arkansas-Monticello Saturday afternoon, 65-66. The win snaps the Reddies' four-game skid as they return to .500 in conference play.
hsusports.com
Reddies Host UAM for Second Showdown of the Year
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – After a close loss on the road, Henderson will look to bounce back at home when they host Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. inside the Duke Wells Center. REDDIES REPORT. Henderson's late rally, which saw them overcome a ten-point deficit and take a...
hsusports.com
Reddies Outlasted by the Muleriders 62-60
MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Henderson State's late rally comes up short on the road at Southern Arkansas, falling to the Muleriders 62-60 inside the W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Gracie Raby paced the team with a career-high 26 points, while Ashley Farrar and Abbie Jiles rounded out the scoring with 17 and 11 points, respectively. The Reddies shot 38.6 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from the three-point line. However, Henderson left six points at the foul line, going 7-12.
hsusports.com
Red Wave Rout Eagles at Home on Senior Night
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - On a night where Henderson State honored seven seniors as part of its 2023 senior class, the Red Wave men defeated the University of the Ozarks, 214-22, while the women won, 187-42. The pair of large wins marked the end of the 2022-23 home slate, with HSU finishing the regular season next week at Ouachita Baptist.
magnoliareporter.com
Wednesday tornado causes damage in Parkers Chapel area
The National Weather Service has issued a report on a second tornado that struck South Arkansas on Wednesday morning, shortly after an EF1 tornado cut a path from Lake Columbia to the north side of Waldo. The second storm, also rated as an EF1, had estimated peak winds of 107...
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
arkadelphian.com
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB
Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
q973radio.com
Is This Shreveport’s Oldest Building?
Today, I wanted to track down the oldest building still in use in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I think I’ve found it. Naturally, our city’s supposed oldest building is located in downtown Shreveport. That’s fitting considering our downtown area is full of history and iconic buildings. I’ll be honest, when I started on this journey, I predicted our oldest building would either be a house outside of downtown Shreveport or one of our many buildings located in the heart.
cenlanow.com
EF-1 Tornado hits Ark. during January 18th severe storms, officials confirm
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Columbia County, Ark. experienced severe storms that caused damage in the area. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado landed in Columbia County near Waldo, Ark. The tornado initially touched down near Columbia Lake and snapped several trees....
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
KSLA
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
KSLA
EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.
WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
KSLA
Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport. Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
arkadelphian.com
Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision
A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
HipHopDX.com
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Comments / 0