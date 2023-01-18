ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the immediate coast,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that a slope repair project would close a lane in two parts of Highway 9 for a few months. The two locations are between Felton and Santa Cruz. The first location is just north of Camp Sycamore Road, and the second is just north of Sidehill Viaduct Bridge. The post One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Families, businesses recover as flood losses mount

The weather forecast is finally calling for a noteworthy dry spell in Hollister, but dozens of local people and businesses are still recovering from flood damage and other property losses resulting from the last several weeks of drenching storms in South Valley. In recent days, a number of fundraising campaigns...
HOLLISTER, CA
Press Banner

Scarborough Lumber owner proud of community’s response to storms

Ben Lomond resident Krista Scarborough, whose family owns Scarborough Lumber, spent the first few weeks of 2023 questioning whether the ever-intensifying weather systems could fairly be compared with the historic storms 41 years ago that killed 33 people. “When it first started, I was downplaying it and saying it’s definitely...
BEN LOMOND, CA
KRON4 News

2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister considers technology to detect gunshots

Former police chief Ron Teachman told Hollister City Council the ShotSpotter system could be activated in six to eight weeks. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso looked into the ShotSpotter technology five years ago when it cost $300,000. The cost, he said, has come down to around $50,000. Photo by John Chadwell.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA

