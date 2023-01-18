Read full article on original website
sanjoseinside.com
San José Announces It Will Open Transition Facilities for Unhoused Residents Evacuated During Recent Storms
The City of San José is setting up “Evacuee Transition Facilities” at existing quick-build housing communities, including Rue Ferrari, Monterey/Bernal and Mabury, as temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers beginning Monday. Heavy rain and flooding along creeks and the Guadalupe River the past three weeks forced the evacuation...
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the immediate coast,...
montereycountyweekly.com
While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.
During the recent winter storms, Monterey County’s wastewater treatment plant in the unincorporated South County community of Chualar was under water as the Salinas River flooded, and sewage was released into the river, according to a memo prepared by Soledad’s interim city manager J. Edward Tewes for Soledad City Council.
One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that a slope repair project would close a lane in two parts of Highway 9 for a few months. The two locations are between Felton and Santa Cruz. The first location is just north of Camp Sycamore Road, and the second is just north of Sidehill Viaduct Bridge. The post One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
sanbenito.com
Families, businesses recover as flood losses mount
The weather forecast is finally calling for a noteworthy dry spell in Hollister, but dozens of local people and businesses are still recovering from flood damage and other property losses resulting from the last several weeks of drenching storms in South Valley. In recent days, a number of fundraising campaigns...
KSBW.com
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
Press Banner
Scarborough Lumber owner proud of community’s response to storms
Ben Lomond resident Krista Scarborough, whose family owns Scarborough Lumber, spent the first few weeks of 2023 questioning whether the ever-intensifying weather systems could fairly be compared with the historic storms 41 years ago that killed 33 people. “When it first started, I was downplaying it and saying it’s definitely...
2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula
PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning as Biden visits the region.
benitolink.com
Hollister considers technology to detect gunshots
Former police chief Ron Teachman told Hollister City Council the ShotSpotter system could be activated in six to eight weeks. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso looked into the ShotSpotter technology five years ago when it cost $300,000. The cost, he said, has come down to around $50,000. Photo by John Chadwell.
Contra Costa County health officials urge people to avoid hospitals for common illness
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County Health Services and Kaiser Permanente say if you have a common illness like the cold, it can be taken care of at home. Officials said they want to avoid the hospitals from being overcrowded so they are urging people to only go to the hospital if […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms
A county building official deemed it unsafe to stay after the home slid off its base and moved several feet down the hill. See the damage here:
Here’s who San Jose’s mayor met with in his first weeks in office
Facing pressure to bring change to City Hall, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan spent his first days in office establishing his administration, meeting with elected officials amid a historic storm and powerful developers and business leaders. Mahan, who is serving a limited two-year term, hit the ground running as he...
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
