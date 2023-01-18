Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested one woman in connection to a shooting Friday night. Chonita Powell, 34, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, police said. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, pending a first court appearance, according to a press release.
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
KCJJ
Three teens charged after fight resulting in injuries at IC theater
Three teens have been charged after a reported assault earlier this month that left one participant injured. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at the Sycamore Theaters just after 11:45am on January 12th. A 16-year-old boy reportedly poured a cup of soda on another 16-year-old boy who the first boy thought had been harassing him. The second boy and a 15-year-old girl allegedly responded by punching the other boy multiple times, leading to a chipped tooth, bleeding from the nose and mouth and bruising on both cheeks.
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
KWQC
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
cbs2iowa.com
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
KBUR
Crime Stoppers tips lead to apprehension of wanted fugitive
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday, January 19th. According to a news release, 29-year-old Zachary Judd (above) was recently wanted for a probation violation, and Burlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle Judd was in on several occasions. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Judd would flee. Officers were forced to terminate the pursuit due to Judd driving so recklessly, the danger to the public was too high.
khqa.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant man tazed after fighting officers, resisting arrest
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man who had to be tazed after resisting arrest and fighting with officers is facing several charges, according to the Mt Pleasant Police Department. The incident started around 1:20 p.m. on Friday when police were sent to the 1000 block of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Police investigating death of Amani Kamata
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are still investigating the death of Amani Kamata in July 2021. According to police, Rock Island officers responded around 7 a.m. July 10, to the area of 12th Street and 10th Avenue for a report of a man lying on the sidewalk.
Rock Island police respond to 3 shots fired reports in 52 minutes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Three separate Rock Island shooting incidents occurred within under an hour on Friday morning, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. On Jan. 20 at 5:41 a.m., police received the first of three reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of 14th Street. Officers found a residence struck by multiple bullets, but no other injuries or damage was reported or found.
KCRG.com
Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire
Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
WQAD
1 person dead following Rock Island County crash
Police say the single-vehicle accident left the lone occupant dead at the scene. The crash occurred near Hillsdale in Northeastern Rock Island County.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going
Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
KWQC
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Judge Frank Fuhr also sentenced Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, to 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time already served during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege
A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Austin Wilson, 28, is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and residential burglary. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilson is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Two men arrested for burglary while inside the home they were allegedly robbing
Cedar Rapids police have arrested two people after stopping a burglary in-progress on Monday in northeast Cedar Rapids. Around 10:30 p.m. officers got to a home in the 100 block of 22nd Street Northeast. They arrested Dacoda Cinkan, 31, who was leaving the side-door of the home. Online court documents...
