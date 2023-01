From the jump, the Commodores (9-10, 0-5 SEC) had their hands more than full, hosting the nation’s premier team, the South Carolina Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0 SEC) tonight. The Gamecocks’ Brea Beal drew first blood in this one with a hard-fought layup, but Marnelle Garraud quickly responded with a smooth shot from downtown to give the Commodores a 3-2 lead. Both teams did a good job of spreading the ball around early in this one, but this clinical play style translated to limited points due to initial strong interior defense by both SEC squads.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO