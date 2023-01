LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Opening up the team's 2023 spring season on a nice note, the USF Dons men's tennis team (1-0) picked up their first victory of the season on Thursday morning with a 4-1 victory over the UC San Diego Tritons. The Dons then wrapped up their day with an exhibition match against the Point Loma Lions that won't count for the team's standings.

