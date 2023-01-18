Read full article on original website
pwponderings.com
ACTION Wrestling 1/20/23 Lords of Chaos Results
ACTION Wrestling 1/20/23 Lords of Chaos results from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event live streamed on IWTV. Jaden Newman and Noah Hossman def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr and Rico Gonzalez) Brogan Finlay def. O’Shay Edwards. Alex Kane vs Damyan Tangra ends in a double...
pwponderings.com
Wrestling Open 1/19/23 Episode 55 Results
Wrestling Open 1/19/23 Episode 55 results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Pedro Dones and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) def. Rex Lawless and Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious and Rip Byson) Bronson def. Dezmond Cole. The Stetson Ranch...
pwponderings.com
All El Hijo Del Vikingo GCW Matches Now Able To Live Stream
Game Changer Wrestling has just announced that effective immediately all of El Hijo Del Vikingo’s matches at GCW going forward will be live streamed. Originally AAA guidelines banned Vikingo’s matches to be streamed during his United States excursion. This policy is no longer in effect, with his first GCW match live streamed being tomorrow against Gringo Loco.
pwponderings.com
Streaming This Weekend in Independent Wrestling
There’s another big weekend in independent wrestling upon us. The action begins with ACTION Wrestling on Friday night and goes through Sunday, ending with H2O Wrestling. With events from GCW, ICW, Limitless Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling, and more, in between. We have details on 10 events that will be live...
pwponderings.com
Game Changer Wrestling 1/20/23 GCW Don’t Talk To Me Results
Game Changer Wrestling 1/20/23 GCW Don’t Talk To Me results from the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. The event live streamed on FITE+. GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships.
pwponderings.com
Limitless Wrestling 1/21/23 Hard To Handle Results
Limitless Wrestling 1/21/23 Hard To Handle results from the Yarmouth AMVets in Yarmouth, Maine. The event live streamed on IWTV. Ricky Morton vs. Channing Thomas ends in a no contest. Battle Royal for the Number One Contendership of the Let’s Wrestle Championship: Humorous wins the battle royal. Humorous unmasked to...
pwponderings.com
Timothy Thatcher Announced For West Coast Pro Return
West Coast Pro has announced the return of Timothy Thatcher in March. Thatcher will return at the “West Coast Best Coast” event on March 4th at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. This will be the first time Thatcher would be competing at West Coast Pro since “Ill Mannered” on May 13, 2022, where he defeated Kevin Blackwood. His opponent has yet to be announced.
pwponderings.com
Rickey Shane Page Announces Departure From Circle 6 Wrestling
Yesterday Rickey Shane Page tweeted out a video where he gave an update on his status with Circle 6 Wrestling. The former 44.OH! member announced that he’s no longer with the promotion, in a in-ring or backstage capacity. I am no longer working with Circle 6 in a backstage...
pwponderings.com
Drew Parker vs John Wayne Murdoch Signed For GCW Atlantic City Event
Drew Parker vs John Wayne Murdoch has been the latest match signed for Game Changer Wrestling’s return to The Showboat in Atlantic City. The first time ever match will take place at “Holy Smokes” on Saturday March 4th in New Jersey. Also announced for that event is...
