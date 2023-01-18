West Coast Pro has announced the return of Timothy Thatcher in March. Thatcher will return at the “West Coast Best Coast” event on March 4th at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. This will be the first time Thatcher would be competing at West Coast Pro since “Ill Mannered” on May 13, 2022, where he defeated Kevin Blackwood. His opponent has yet to be announced.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO