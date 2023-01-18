ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Architecturally Significant Home in Summerlin Nevada with Stunning View of The Las Vegas Strip for Sale at $5.3 Million

8 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Summerlin, Nevada for Sale. 8 Meadowhawk Lane, Summerlin, Nevada is an architecturally significant custom home with seamless indoor outdoor living in warmth and tranquility, clean lines and impeccable design aimed at taking advantage of the Las Vegas area skyline views. This Home in Summerlin offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

ANNUAL TUFF HEDEMAN TOUR IN LAS VEGAS RETURNS TO SOUTH POINT ARENA, MARCH 4

The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour, presented by Boot Barn and Discount Tire, will return to Las Vegas for one night only at the South Point Arena. On Saturday, March 4, top ranked bull riders will complete in the invitation only, action-packed three-round competition for a chance to win a total prize purse of $30,000. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20 at noon PT and can be purchased online here. Tickets start at $30 for general admission.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Manager Of Las Vegas Music Store ‘Record City’ Bids Farewell

Music store Record City announced this week that they would be closing their shop at 4555 E. Charleston on January 28. According to their Facebook post, the business was unable to come to terms with the new landlord to renew their lease. As a DJ and lover of vinyl myself,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

