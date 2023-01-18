Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe Resignation
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck Owner
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly Died
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
8newsnow.com
Harley A. Harmon: Train explosion blew him right into Las Vegas valley politics
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a Sunday morning in April 1909, an engineer was pushing 31 cars of oranges from the railroad depot in Kelso to Cima, a steep 19-mile run in what would become California’s Mojave National Preserve. One steam engine in front on the Union Pacific...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
pvtimes.com
At 80, Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens eyes her 6th Nevada Senior Games swim title
What was once a hobby has turned into an annual event for success and achievements for Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens. Behrens, 80, grew up in Euclid, Ohio, just northeast of Cleveland, and lived there for nearly 45 years of her life before moving to the Las Vegas valley in 1988.
This Nevada City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
luxury-houses.net
Architecturally Significant Home in Summerlin Nevada with Stunning View of The Las Vegas Strip for Sale at $5.3 Million
8 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Summerlin, Nevada for Sale. 8 Meadowhawk Lane, Summerlin, Nevada is an architecturally significant custom home with seamless indoor outdoor living in warmth and tranquility, clean lines and impeccable design aimed at taking advantage of the Las Vegas area skyline views. This Home in Summerlin offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Crash on southbound U.S. 95 near Washington Avenue leads to traffic jam
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is creating a traffic headache in the northwest valley on Friday. Authorities could be seen responding to a crash on the 95 near Washington Avenue, just north of the Summerlin Parkway interchange. That's led to stop-and-go traffic backed up...
Winter isn't over, but sunsets are getting later and later
The latest sunsets of the year in Las Vegas begin on the summer solstice — June 21 — when the sun drops below the northwest horizon at 8:01 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Cadence neighbors call Warm Springs Road dangerous, want safety concerns addressed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driving on Warm Springs in Henderson through the still developing Cadence Community can be a challenge according to those who live there. As homes and apartments continue to be built, neighbors say construction is making the stretch of road unsafe to drive. “It is more...
KTNV
Collision leaves two drivers with 'minor injuries' in northwest Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a collision at Craig Road and Thom Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. Police tell KTNV that two subjects have been transported with minor injuries. This story is developing, check back later for updates.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
vegas24seven.com
ANNUAL TUFF HEDEMAN TOUR IN LAS VEGAS RETURNS TO SOUTH POINT ARENA, MARCH 4
The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour, presented by Boot Barn and Discount Tire, will return to Las Vegas for one night only at the South Point Arena. On Saturday, March 4, top ranked bull riders will complete in the invitation only, action-packed three-round competition for a chance to win a total prize purse of $30,000. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20 at noon PT and can be purchased online here. Tickets start at $30 for general admission.
Las Vegas company builds gun case that uses person’s fingerprints to open
Sometimes shootings happen because children gain access to their parent’s guns, but one Las Vegas-based company is trying to address that.
Coronavirus: Three years later
The first case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. happened on Jan. 20, 2020 in the state of Washington.
TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
This marks the brand’s first Nevada location, and 22nd state where TOUS les JOURS operates
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
jammin1057.com
Manager Of Las Vegas Music Store ‘Record City’ Bids Farewell
Music store Record City announced this week that they would be closing their shop at 4555 E. Charleston on January 28. According to their Facebook post, the business was unable to come to terms with the new landlord to renew their lease. As a DJ and lover of vinyl myself,...
