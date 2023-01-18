ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

963kklz.com

Northwest And Southeast Valley Students Could Be Moved

High school students in the northwest and southeast portions of the Las Vegas Valley could soon be moving to different schools if boundary changes being discussed by the Clark Count School District are approved. According to an article written by Joshua Peguero on 8NewsNow.com, the overcrowding in classrooms at schools...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Babies urgently in need of foster homes in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is holding emergency recruitment sessions to help alleviate a crucial shortage among foster families: homes available to take in babies. Very few foster homes in Clark County are available to specifically take in babies. At Child Haven, there are 30 children under the age of 6, and 16 under the age of two. “It’s been years since we’ve seen a number this significant,” Murano said. Children stay at Child Haven when no foster home is available.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson gets high-ranking in 'work/life balance' study

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you have a job in Henderson, chances are you love where you work-- according to a new study. Researchers looked at 100 cities with at least 200,000 residents across the nation, assigning scores based on what they’re calling "mental health metrics." To rank...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE

