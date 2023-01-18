Read full article on original website
Teachers tell legislators staff shortage in CCSD is at ‘crisis level’
Clark County teachers and staff addressed legislators Saturday about the issues within the Clark County School District and the state of education overall.
The push for Black teachers in Clark County
According to CCSD's numbers, only about 8.5% of the district's licensed personnel — which includes teachers — are Black, while 64.5% are white.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
CCSD seizes knives, guns from students as teachers express safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Guns and knives are being seized from students at Clark County schools, according to recent data. Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, from Aug. 8 to Dec. 8, 112 knives and 16 guns were confiscated within the Clark County School District. That data, which is located on CCSD’s website, comes […]
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
Nonprofit opens no-cost market inside Vegas middle school to combat food insecurity
Amid rising costs of living and increasing food prices, a nonprofit has opened a community market at a Las Vegas middle school, hoping to provide relief and support to students and their families. The post Nonprofit opens no-cost market inside Vegas middle school to combat food insecurity appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Critical need for foster parents; Clark County sees influx in people wanting to help
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County representatives from the Department of Family Services said they do not want people to feel discouraged if they can’t get tough time getting through to anyone right now. There are some things you can do in the meantime while waiting for a...
CCSD employees can now get UNLV tuition paid for to become a teacher
Hundreds of classrooms in Southern Nevada are still without a permanent teacher, but becoming a licensed teacher for those already within CCSD will be a little easier thanks to a new collaboration with UNLV and the Public Education Funding.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County leaders, Department of Family Services calls for higher pay for foster parents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The need for foster parents in Clark County is still dire. Many, are now expressing concerns about the compensation for foster parents not being enough. Clark County commissioner Justin Jones said he recognizes the compensation rate for foster parents needs to be raised and has...
963kklz.com
Northwest And Southeast Valley Students Could Be Moved
High school students in the northwest and southeast portions of the Las Vegas Valley could soon be moving to different schools if boundary changes being discussed by the Clark Count School District are approved. According to an article written by Joshua Peguero on 8NewsNow.com, the overcrowding in classrooms at schools...
pvtimes.com
At 80, Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens eyes her 6th Nevada Senior Games swim title
What was once a hobby has turned into an annual event for success and achievements for Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens. Behrens, 80, grew up in Euclid, Ohio, just northeast of Cleveland, and lived there for nearly 45 years of her life before moving to the Las Vegas valley in 1988.
Nevada attorney general says CCSD board violated open meeting law in 2021
The Nevada Attorney General said the Clark County School District Board of Trustees violated the state’s open meeting law in 2021 when they met to discuss the superintendent’s contract.
Fox5 KVVU
Babies urgently in need of foster homes in Clark County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is holding emergency recruitment sessions to help alleviate a crucial shortage among foster families: homes available to take in babies. Very few foster homes in Clark County are available to specifically take in babies. At Child Haven, there are 30 children under the age of 6, and 16 under the age of two. “It’s been years since we’ve seen a number this significant,” Murano said. Children stay at Child Haven when no foster home is available.
Las Vegas-area evictions to increase as rental-assistance program ends
The standard online application for the CARES Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, is scheduled to shut down Sunday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Cadence neighbors call Warm Springs Road dangerous, want safety concerns addressed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driving on Warm Springs in Henderson through the still developing Cadence Community can be a challenge according to those who live there. As homes and apartments continue to be built, neighbors say construction is making the stretch of road unsafe to drive. “It is more...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson gets high-ranking in 'work/life balance' study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you have a job in Henderson, chances are you love where you work-- according to a new study. Researchers looked at 100 cities with at least 200,000 residents across the nation, assigning scores based on what they’re calling "mental health metrics." To rank...
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
