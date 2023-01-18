Read full article on original website
Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics
A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
Detroit News
Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary
Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan voters have rejected constitutional conventions since the 1970s
Michigan has had four state constitutions since it joined the union on Jan. 26, 1837. Every 16 years, Michigan state government is required to ask voters, on the November ballot, if they want another constitutional convention. Michiganders have had three opportunities to vote on this question since the last convention...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
22 WSBT
Michigan taxpayers could see income tax rollback thanks to state's blossoming surplus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's taxpayers could see a cut in their income tax as soon as this year, as the state's fiscal experts predict a major surplus that exceeded expectations. Last week's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference found Michigan has a significant surplus in revenue worth about $9.2 billion. The...
Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan
Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan. The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.
WSYX ABC6
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
lansingcitypulse.com
End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps
Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws
Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
WWMT
New study finds tolls on 14 highways could bring in $1B for Michigan's road improvement
LANSING, Mich. — The debate over potential toll roads in Michigan has a new entry - as a lawmaker-commissioned study shows drivers may see a benefit from adding tolls to highways across the Lower Peninsula, with the funds used to improve state infrastructure. Transportation news: GM to sink over...
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
threeriversmi.org
Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan has 37% of the auto jobs it had at its peak
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, tweeted Jan. 4 that Michigan is back on top when it comes to auto jobs. Slotkin tweeted: “Michigan is back on top, and with our auto-workers building the next generation of cars in Lansing at the new GM plant, we’re not going anywhere. Manufacturing is coming home to the USA, and with it will come a strong economy and new good-paying jobs.”
