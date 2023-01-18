ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Dale Cannon
3d ago

The more food, tents and free stuff you provide for them the worse the problem becomes. The same rules of society must be followed. Earn what you receive. Now after many months if bombing them with everything free they sit there and demand more free free stuff. Face it... They don't need to earn income or work. Everything is FREE. The go 2 solution with helping them with FREE bombs is in reality fueling the core problem. In the early days of America my uncle fell onto hard times. The whole country was in a deep recession. President Roosevelt began the WPA and they hired unemployed Americans. The golden opportunity for free rent and food without working is keeping these lost souls in the current position.

Archery Department
3d ago

Cold War Kid
3d ago

An old farmer told me this years ago in relation to situations like this. He said "You don't feed the stray cats because you just end up with more cats." I know people who no longer come to Lawrence for entertainment because they don't feel safe. We had a similar problem in around 2005 with aggressive begging by people who came for the free stuff. It seems that lesson wasn't learned. The city has made this much worse than it was in 2005 by several magnitudes. I'd like to know how much we're really spending on this with all the extra police calls, ambulance rides, unpaid medical bills, housing, food, staff we didn't need before, etc. Meanwhile they've made our water bills insane and they keep raising taxes on us. They've been bragging about the increase in sales tax collection. When do the people paying the bills get a break. They've got the money.

Lawrence community activists examine need for reparations, local racial equity

Alex Kimball Williams, community activist, facilitator and artist, played her baritone ukulele as she sang the protesting lyrics of “Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday. Her performance set the scene for a collaborative conversation urging the nation, specifically Lawrence, to acknowledge that strides toward racial equity are far from over.
LAWRENCE, KS
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School

Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
OLATHE, KS
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
TULSA, OK
Gov. pushes “Axing Your Taxes” plan as inflation affects Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As inflation continues to affect Kansans’ wallets - especially on grocery items like eggs - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continues to push her “Axing Your Taxes” plan. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to the Hillcrest Transitional Housing...
KANSAS STATE
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Suspect in hit-and-run in West Topeka arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has made an arrest following a hit-and-run incident on Gage Blvd. earlier this week. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that Kathryn A. Kimbrough, 69, of Topeka, has been arrested on the following charges: At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1200 block […]
TOPEKA, KS

