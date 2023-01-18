The more food, tents and free stuff you provide for them the worse the problem becomes. The same rules of society must be followed. Earn what you receive. Now after many months if bombing them with everything free they sit there and demand more free free stuff. Face it... They don't need to earn income or work. Everything is FREE. The go 2 solution with helping them with FREE bombs is in reality fueling the core problem. In the early days of America my uncle fell onto hard times. The whole country was in a deep recession. President Roosevelt began the WPA and they hired unemployed Americans. The golden opportunity for free rent and food without working is keeping these lost souls in the current position.
An old farmer told me this years ago in relation to situations like this. He said "You don't feed the stray cats because you just end up with more cats." I know people who no longer come to Lawrence for entertainment because they don't feel safe. We had a similar problem in around 2005 with aggressive begging by people who came for the free stuff. It seems that lesson wasn't learned. The city has made this much worse than it was in 2005 by several magnitudes. I'd like to know how much we're really spending on this with all the extra police calls, ambulance rides, unpaid medical bills, housing, food, staff we didn't need before, etc. Meanwhile they've made our water bills insane and they keep raising taxes on us. They've been bragging about the increase in sales tax collection. When do the people paying the bills get a break. They've got the money.
