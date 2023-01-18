Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 3800 block of West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen, including clothing and an ID. Value of $1,100. 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11500 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse....
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, East CR 200N, south of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Drivers: Jose R. Lopez, 18, West Old Road 30, Warsaw; and Jerry C. Hudson, 67, Pine Cone Lane, Warsaw. Lopez’s vehicle didn’t yield to Hudson’s, and hit Hudson’s. Damage up to $5,000.
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona...
Kinch Arrested After Punching Woman Two Times
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly punching a woman in the mouth twice. Zachary Alan Kinch, 33, 3699 N. 175E Lot 69, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery with a prior enhancement, both level 6 felonies; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
Shepherd Arrested For Stealing Alcohol From Local Pharmacy
WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from a local pharmacy after being trespassed from the store in 2022. Quentin Terrell Lazarius Lamont Shepherd, 19, 544 E. Main St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, resisting law enforcement, and criminal trespass, all class A misdemeanors; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement theft, a level 6 felony.
Stout Arrested After Allegedly Choking Child
MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly choking a child. Andrew Timothy Stout, 45, 208 W. Emeline St., Milford, is charged with domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Snow Flurries Likely This Weekend
WARSAW — There’s been scattered snow showers today through Kosciusko County, a pattern likely to continue through the weekend as well. According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 21, will be mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely in the early morning hors of Sunday, Jan. 22.
County Officials Contacted About Stahl’s Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man’s property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he’d reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61, Nappanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis. On June 16, 1984, she married Jared Yoder in Mooresville. Kim is survived by her husband: Jared...
The Lab Receives Main Street Warsaw Grant
WARSAW — The Lab, 120 E. Center St., Suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday, Jan. 20. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
E. Wayne Miller
E. Wayne Miller, 77, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born June 7, 1945, in Hadley, Penn. Wayne and his wife, Ruby (Koerner) Miller have celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his death. They were married July 30, 1977, in Middlebury.
Douglas D. Lotz
Douglas D. Lotz, 61, rural Mentone, passed away unexpectedly at 5:33 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Doug was born on Dec. 27, 1961, in Warsaw. He was raised by his loving parents, Elza and Mary Ruth (Alderfer) Bruce. On May 18, 1996, in Mentone, Indiana he married Brenda (Coplen) Long....
Rock Caucused In To Harrison Township Advisory Board
MENTONE — Ed Rock is now part of the Harrison Township Advisory Board. Rock was chosen by a Kosciusko County GOP caucus on Thursday, Jan. 19, to replace Gerald Weirick, who resigned on Dec. 31. He actually got to vote in the caucus himself, along with two other precinct...
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
WARSAW — Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, Jan. 19, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community...
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
Gary M. Simmons
Gary M. Simmons, 73, Millersburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Wabash. On July 28, 1973, he married Jerilyn Johnson at Goshen City Church of the Brethren. She survives along with a son: Ian (Stacie) Simmons, Syracuse; a daughter: Heather (Bill Hubner) Simmons, Millersburg; and three grandchildren.
