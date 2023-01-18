Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
nashvilleguru.com
Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas in Nashville
The equally loved and hated holiday is right around the corner. Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, so you may want to snag reservations the weekend before (February 10 or 11). There are so many delicious restaurants in Nashville that are perfect for Valentine’s Day dinner, drinks, or desserts. Here are Nashville Guru’s top picks for 2023.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Shake Shack Expanding with 5th Nashville Location
The popular burger chain will be a tenant inside The Landings mixed-use development project.
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
franklinis.com
Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County
Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County. Deciding on the perfect restaurant for Valentine’s Day is a big responsibility. Luckily, Franklin, TN, isn’t short on places to eat! Whether you are looking for an upscale dining experience or a unique night of entertainment, Williamson County, TN, has you covered. Keep reading to find out more about some local Valentine dining options!
wpln.org
Dating and looking for love in Nashville
From the rise of dating apps to a global pandemic, finding romance has changed a lot over the past couple years. In today’s episode, we’re talking about what it’s like navigating Nashville’s dating scene with experts, local singles and bartenders. But first, we’re joined by Tennessee...
foxillinois.com
Up in flames, up for sale: Tennessee mansion goes on market with hilarious Zillow listing
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee mansion that went up in flames back in September is for sale. And the owners aren't holding anything back. Listed for nearing $1.5 million, the home on Winslow Road in Franklin was a total loss. It's being sold "as is," according to Zillow.
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
Tennessee Bar Sells Drinks Including 'Cancel Kanye' and People Aren't Happy
Other cocktails included "Pete Davidson's Body Count", "Harry Styles" and "T Swift Tango."
Crews extinguish fire at Merchants restaurant on Broadway
Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning.
First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby
Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Trial for suspects accused of killing...
tmpresale.com
Straight Jokes No Chasers performance in Nashville, TN Mar 17th, 2023 – presale password
The Straight Jokes No Chaser presale password that we’ve gotten so many requests for is finally here:. This is your best chance to order Straight Jokes No Chaser show tickets ahead of the general public. If you don’t buy your tickets to Straight Jokes No Chaser’s event in Nashville...
Nashville Zoo offering up internships
Being an intern at the Nashville Zoo is a great opportunity for young college-aged men and women interested in animal care and zoo operations to get hands-on experience.
murfreesboro.com
Theft at Home Goods in Murfreesboro
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Dec. 31, 2022, an unknown woman entered the Home Goods on N. Thompson Lane with only her purse and a shopping bag in her cart. The woman selects cookware and kitchen accessories from the store and completed a fraudulent return for store credit, without a receipt. If you know this person of interest, please contact Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
