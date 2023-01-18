ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvilleguru.com

Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas in Nashville

The equally loved and hated holiday is right around the corner. Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, so you may want to snag reservations the weekend before (February 10 or 11). There are so many delicious restaurants in Nashville that are perfect for Valentine’s Day dinner, drinks, or desserts. Here are Nashville Guru’s top picks for 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County

Where to Dine with Your Valentine in Franklin & Williamson County. Deciding on the perfect restaurant for Valentine’s Day is a big responsibility. Luckily, Franklin, TN, isn’t short on places to eat! Whether you are looking for an upscale dining experience or a unique night of entertainment, Williamson County, TN, has you covered. Keep reading to find out more about some local Valentine dining options!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Dating and looking for love in Nashville

From the rise of dating apps to a global pandemic, finding romance has changed a lot over the past couple years. In today’s episode, we’re talking about what it’s like navigating Nashville’s dating scene with experts, local singles and bartenders. But first, we’re joined by Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Trial for suspects accused of killing...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Theft at Home Goods in Murfreesboro

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Dec. 31, 2022, an unknown woman entered the Home Goods on N. Thompson Lane with only her purse and a shopping bag in her cart. The woman selects cookware and kitchen accessories from the store and completed a fraudulent return for store credit, without a receipt. If you know this person of interest, please contact Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy