City of Orlando, developer helps solve housing crisis with restoration project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has shared the issue of Orlando’s housing crisis for months. Last summer, the city announced a plan to turn an old hotel into affordable housing units, which is becoming a reality. A developer said they are working to solve the affordable housing crisis...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments
The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage
Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
luxury-houses.net
Jaw Dropping Professionally Designed Masterpiece with The Finest Materials and Finishes in Orlando, Florida is Listing for $7.5 Million
9275 Point Cypress Drive Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9275 Point Cypress Drive, Orlando, Florida is a luxury property features dual lake frontage between Lake Tibet & Lake Sheen within the guard gated community of Cypress Point in a supremely convenient Butler Chain location. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9275 Point Cypress Drive, please contact Bo Julian (Phone: 407-694-5843) at Julian Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
Condo owners say increasing assessment fees may force them to sell
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some downtown Orlando condominium owners feel like the President of their owners association wants to run the place like a hotel, even though the city prohibits short-term rentals of entire condo units. Investigative Reporter Karla Ray learned that members of the Jackson Condominium Board are connected...
Dutch Bros to Expand in Osceola County
The upcoming restaurants will be located at "the southwest corner of West U.S. Highway 192 and Vista Del Lago Boulevard, while the other would go on two acres at the northwest corner of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Everglades Circle."
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney
Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
positivelyosceola.com
Mecum Kissimmee 2023, First Auto Auction Ever to Exceed $200 Million in Back-to-Back Years
Mecum Kissimmee, The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction, certainly lived up to the hype, as it became the first ever car auction to exceed $200 million in back-to-back years with $234 million in total sales achieved at Mecum Kissimmee 2023, concluding a 12-day run on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.
Invicta Now Open at Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach announces the addition of premium watch retailer Invicta Stores to its extensive line-up. The retailer is now open near Under Armour at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 75 popular brands, including Vera Bradley, H&M and Adidas.
allears.net
UPDATE on the Brightline Train and a Potential Stop Near Disney World
A train will soon connect Orlando all the way to Miami, and it’s set to connect key parts of Orlando to one another — but things may not be going as smoothly as some had hoped. The Brightline Train station in Orlando International Airport is set to open...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
wmfe.org
What to expect from the Central Florida housing market in 2023
Even as the cost of living remains high in Florida, the state continues to see an influx of new residents looking to buy a home. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Sean Snaith, Director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida, about what those new residents and local buyers can expect from the housing market this year.
Roboland, country’s first-of-its-kind amusement park, opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A brand-new theme park that allows visitors to come face-to-face with robots and technology innovation has officially opened in Orlando. Roboland officially opened Thursday at 6464 International Drive. It is billed as the first robotics and technology innovation amusement park in the U.S. The one-of-a-kind experience...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
travelawaits.com
Swanky New Train Station Coming To Orlando’s Airport — How It Will Help You Explore Florida
We’re getting our first look at Brightline’s new station in Orlando, Florida, set to open this year. The provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail released never before seen renderings of the future station, located at Orlando International Airport. “This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train...
Golf Digest
The best courses in Orlando under $100
Nailing down a Florida golf trip itinerary can be overwhelming. With over 1,450 courses in the state (including nine-holers), the options can blend together. The task becomes even more challenging if you’re on a budget, as increased greens fees have made it tough to play on the cheap. That...
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?
ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
