Ocoee, FL

multihousingnews.com

Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments

The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage

Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

Jaw Dropping Professionally Designed Masterpiece with The Finest Materials and Finishes in Orlando, Florida is Listing for $7.5 Million

9275 Point Cypress Drive Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9275 Point Cypress Drive, Orlando, Florida is a luxury property features dual lake frontage between Lake Tibet & Lake Sheen within the guard gated community of Cypress Point in a supremely convenient Butler Chain location. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9275 Point Cypress Drive, please contact Bo Julian (Phone: 407-694-5843) at Julian Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney

Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
ORLANDO, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

What to expect from the Central Florida housing market in 2023

Even as the cost of living remains high in Florida, the state continues to see an influx of new residents looking to buy a home. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Sean Snaith, Director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida, about what those new residents and local buyers can expect from the housing market this year.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

The best courses in Orlando under $100

Nailing down a Florida golf trip itinerary can be overwhelming. With over 1,450 courses in the state (including nine-holers), the options can blend together. The task becomes even more challenging if you’re on a budget, as increased greens fees have made it tough to play on the cheap. That...
ORLANDO, FL
East Coast Traveler

How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?

ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
ORLANDO, FL

