Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park
The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.
Hit the Trails in Charlottesville and Albemarle County This Winter
Unobscured views, fewer crowds, less bugs and cooler temps are a hiker’s dream come true during wintertime in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With generally mild winter weather, which is perfect for hiking, you can experience the magic of the Blue Ridge Mountains and take in the city culture without the crowds you’ll find during the spring and fall.
Take the Waters at the Renowned Warm Springs Pools
Bath County’s historic Warm Springs Pools, are once again welcoming guests to “take the waters.” The two bathhouses are a perfect après ski experience as they are fed by four natural warm springs, rich in mineral content, and ideal for relaxing after a day on the slopes. Owned and operated by The Omni Homestead Resort, the iconic structures reopened on December 17 after a $4 million investment into restoring and preserving them. The stone basin of the Gentlemen’s Bathhouse was constructed in 1761, making it the oldest spa structure in the country.
These 6 plants signal that yes, spring is already here in Kentucky
Winter, schminter. I know we were punched in the nose with the Christmas blast from the North, but as far as I’m concerned, it feels like spring outside!. I've always defined the start of spring in one simple way — when we sow the first seeds of the year in the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens' greenhouses. But admittedly, that’s not really fair. After all, not everyone gets to garden on 60 acres with seven different types of greenhouses, each with its own specific environmental conditions and staff to keep it all running like Geppetto's cuckoo clock collection.
Explore Ober Mountain – Gatlinburg, TN
Skiable Acres -36 Backcountry Access – none. Pass Prices – $299-$399 for season passes. We offer different types of passes. Discounted Early Bird prices available yearly. Check the website for more details. Opening Day Date – Our projected opening date is early to mid-December. The number of...
Travel publication names Cuyahoga Valley second best national park in America
A study from an online travel publication has named Cuyahoga Valley National Park the second best national park in the U.S. The study from Travel Lens, a publication that was created in 2019, names the 10 best national parks in the country, based on national park entrance fees, the number of recreational visitors,...
