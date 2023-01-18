ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take the Waters at the Renowned Warm Springs Pools

Bath County’s historic Warm Springs Pools, are once again welcoming guests to “take the waters.” The two bathhouses are a perfect après ski experience as they are fed by four natural warm springs, rich in mineral content, and ideal for relaxing after a day on the slopes. Owned and operated by The Omni Homestead Resort, the iconic structures reopened on December 17 after a $4 million investment into restoring and preserving them. The stone basin of the Gentlemen’s Bathhouse was constructed in 1761, making it the oldest spa structure in the country.
These 6 plants signal that yes, spring is already here in Kentucky

Winter, schminter. I know we were punched in the nose with the Christmas blast from the North, but as far as I’m concerned, it feels like spring outside!. I've always defined the start of spring in one simple way — when we sow the first seeds of the year in the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens' greenhouses. But admittedly, that’s not really fair. After all, not everyone gets to garden on 60 acres with seven different types of greenhouses, each with its own specific environmental conditions and staff to keep it all running like Geppetto's cuckoo clock collection.
Explore Ober Mountain – Gatlinburg, TN

Skiable Acres -36 Backcountry Access – none. Pass Prices – $299-$399 for season passes. We offer different types of passes. Discounted Early Bird prices available yearly. Check the website for more details. Opening Day Date – Our projected opening date is early to mid-December. The number of...
ABOUT

Blue Ridge Outdoors is your guide to fly fishing in the Southeast, moutain biking in the Blue Ridge and adventure travel from the Highlands to the Piedmont.

 https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com

