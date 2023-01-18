ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details

US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
E! News

Actor Julian Sands Missing for Nearly a Week After Going for Hike on California’s Mt. Baldy

Watch: Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing. British star Julian Sands has not been seen in days after embarking on a hike on Southern California's Mt. Baldy. The actor, 65, was reported as missing on Jan. 13, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Mara Rodriguez, confirmed to NBC News. Though search efforts began shortly thereafter, crews were forced to pause temporarily due to the severe weather conditions in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Advocate

Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35

Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
msn.com

Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings

I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mother of four falls more than 500 feet to her death at Mt. Baldy

A mother of four and a very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy. Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back. However, at some point out at Baldy Bowl this Sunday, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree. "It was a terrible...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
AOL Corp

Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

