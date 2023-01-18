Read full article on original website
Hiker dies after 700-foot slide down icy California mountain
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Actor Julian Sands Missing for Nearly a Week After Going for Hike on California’s Mt. Baldy
Watch: Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing. British star Julian Sands has not been seen in days after embarking on a hike on Southern California's Mt. Baldy. The actor, 65, was reported as missing on Jan. 13, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Mara Rodriguez, confirmed to NBC News. Though search efforts began shortly thereafter, crews were forced to pause temporarily due to the severe weather conditions in the area.
Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35
Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor died from fentanyl overdose, coroner says
The 18-year-old, whose credits include "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was found dead in June.
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
'Mad Dog' Marcio Freire dead: Surfing superstar dies at 47 after falling into giant waves
Surfing superstar "Mad Dog" Marcio Freire died Thursday at the age of 47 while surfing in the waters off Portugal.
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
A Black California family is selling the land stolen from their ancestors back to LA County for $20 million
The Bruce family attorney said the sale of the property "presents an opportunity for my clients to get a glimpse of that legacy that was theirs."
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
Mother of four falls more than 500 feet to her death at Mt. Baldy
A mother of four and a very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy. Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back. However, at some point out at Baldy Bowl this Sunday, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree. "It was a terrible...
Teen Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause Of Death Revealed
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been revealed.
Evel Knievel's Son Robbie's Cause Of Death Explained
Robbie Knievel, son of famed daredevil Evel Knievel, has died at the age of 60 after spending the past few days in hospice. Here's what we know about his death.
Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
