bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 1/20/23 – World Title Contract Signing, Tag Title Tournament Gets Underway
Tonight’s SmackDown will feature as the last stop before RAW 30, and one of the final SmackDown’s before the Royal Rumble event. The show is set to feature a contract signing between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for their world title match at the Royal Rumble. Elsewhere, the SmackDown tag title number 1 contender tournament will get underway as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will battle The Viking Raiders.
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
WWE Leaning Towards “Non-Traditional” Returns For Royal Rumble Matches
The Royal Rumble match is one of the most interesting contests WWE has to offer. It is so unpredictable and anything can happen, which makes it difficult to predict the winner. That doesn’t stop fans from trying, though. Every year, fans, critics, and former WWE Superstars all try to predict who will win the Royal Rumble match and head to the main event of WrestleMania.
T.J. Brown vs. Bill Algeo Official For UFC Event On April 15
Featherweight action will go down on April 15th. A location and venue for the fight card have not been revealed. T.J. Brown and Bill Algeo will meet in April. Brown enters his seventh octagon appearance coming off of an impressive third-round submission win over Erik Silva in December at UFC 282. “Downtown,” who earned his roster spot on the UFC’s Contender Series in August 2019, has won three of four after dropping his first two promotional bouts.
Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret “Hitman” Hart is jumping into the bar business. The 7-time World Champion took to Twitter earlier today to announce the launch of “Hitman’s Bar” in Calgary next month. This isn’t the first...
Dustin Rhodes Goes Off On Signing Promoter
Dustin Rhodes is not happy. AEW Star and wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes went on a twitter rant after claiming Heroes Hideout Toy Store tried to stiff him on money for a meet and greet. the Heroes Hideout twitter account then fired back, saying that Dustin stood them up for extra money. This prompted Dustin to send a series of tweets calling them liars and then saying that if any fan has receipts that they paid for a Meet and Greet ticket, Dustin will personally reimburse them.
NXT Sees Steep Drop In Viewership This Week
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of WWE NXT. According to Spoiler TV, the January 17th episode of WWE NXT brought a viewership of 600,000, with a .14 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 10th episode of WWE NXT brought in an overnight average of 700,000 viewers, with a .15 in the 18 to 49 demographic. New Year’s Evil was quite a show, and a viewership boost.
ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Results (1/20/23)
ACTION Wrestling held its Lords of Chaos event on January 20 in Tyrone, GA. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The show started off with a ten bell salute and tribute to Jay Briscoe. – Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman...
AJ Styles Was In Talks To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17 Prior To Ankle Injury
The Phenomenal One almost returned to NJPW along with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Karl Anderson appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 17 alone to defend his championship, which raised a lot of eyebrows as people expected him to have someone in his corner. Naturally, AJ Styles would have been a treat for the NJPW fans.
El Hijo Del Vikingo’s GCW Matches Now Able To Stream
Previously, El Hijo Del Vikingo’s matches in America have not been streamed due to legalities with AAA. Now, GCW has announced that all of his upcoming matches will be able to stream on FITE TV, starting with Friday’s GCW Event “Don’t Talk To Me” where he takes on Gringo Loco in one on one action.
One Element Of Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble Revealed
Bray Wyatt will be squaring off against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event. According to Fightful Select, WWE will be adding “neon” elements to the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Fightful Select has learned that there are “neon” elements to...
MLW Fusion Results – 1/19/23
MLW aired its latest Fusion episode on January 19th. Matches were taped on October 30, 2022 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (1/19) – Trish Adora def. Gia Scott. – Sam Adonis is coming to MLW...
WWE Adds Another First Round Tag Team Tournament Match To Tonight’s SmackDown
Another tag team match has been added to tonight’s SmackDown. Earlier today WWE announced a first-round match for the tournament. It will be Brawling Brutes who will renew their rivalry from a couple of months ago with Imperium. These two teams were just involved in a heated rivalry not too long ago and hence, fans can expect a banger.
Road Dogg Says He Never Liked CM Punk On A Personal Level
Road Dogg isn’t a fan of CM Punk. On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg continued his criticism of CM Punk. The WWE producer has been critical of the Second City Saint in recent weeks, and he didn’t miss the opportunity to vilify Punk on his podcast this time, either.
Sting Arrives In Japan Ahead Of The Great Muta’s Final Match
WWE Hall of Famer Sting has arrived in Japan for The Great Muta’s final match. Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin and The Great Muta to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji at the January 22nd Pro Wrestling NOAH show. On Friday, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Stings’...
D-Von Dudley Resigns From WWE
The resignations continue in WWE. D-Von Dudley was a producer for WWE, a position he held for years. Although he went through some health episodes, he kept his job with WWE. He has a ton of support within WWE an is universally liked as well. Now, D-Von Dudley has left...
C4 GO! Results (1/20/23)
Capital City Championship Combat held its C4 GO! event on January 20 from Preston Event Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The event will air on IWTV on January 24. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. CPA. – C4 Tag Team Championships &...
WWE Have Brought Elements Of The Firefly Funhouse To Tonight’s SmackDown
Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss’ strange connection continues as Bray Wyatt continues doing his thing with LA Knight. A Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble awaits them, and it’s anyone’s guess what that entails. Bray Wyatt has many interesting elements connected with his character. From rocking...
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
