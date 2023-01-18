ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bodyslam.net

Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India

Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
bodyslam.net

Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret “Hitman” Hart is jumping into the bar business. The 7-time World Champion took to Twitter earlier today to announce the launch of “Hitman’s Bar” in Calgary next month. This isn’t the first...
FLORIDA STATE
bodyslam.net

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo Official For UFC Event On April 15

Edson Barboza is back in action this April against Billy Quarantillo. Barboza (22-11) has struggled to regain his footing as a contender in recent years, losing seven of his past 10 bouts, but remains one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC’s featherweight division. The 36-year-old Brazilian holds...
bodyslam.net

T.J. Brown vs. Bill Algeo Official For UFC Event On April 15

Featherweight action will go down on April 15th. A location and venue for the fight card have not been revealed. T.J. Brown and Bill Algeo will meet in April. Brown enters his seventh octagon appearance coming off of an impressive third-round submission win over Erik Silva in December at UFC 282. “Downtown,” who earned his roster spot on the UFC’s Contender Series in August 2019, has won three of four after dropping his first two promotional bouts.
bodyslam.net

Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis Official For Bellator Paris

Douglas Lima is back at Middleweight heading into his matchup at Bellator Paris. Promotional officials revealed on Thursday that Lima — a former two-time welterweight champion — returns to the middleweight division to face Costello Van Steenis in a main card matchup at Bellator Paris. The event takes...
bodyslam.net

Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton

A settlement has reportedly been reached. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton’s allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon’s lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault. The report also notes that while Rita Chatterton did agree to a lesser amount than what was originally demanded, the exact financial figure that she agreed to is still unknown.
bodyslam.net

Why WWE Dropped Fresh The Rock Merch On WWE Shop

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be taking place later this month and ahead of the event, WWE has released the official poster for the show. The poster seemingly dropped a hint about The Rock’s return as well. In addition to that, WWE recently dropped more merchandise featuring...
bodyslam.net

Dustin Rhodes Goes Off On Signing Promoter

Dustin Rhodes is not happy. AEW Star and wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes went on a twitter rant after claiming Heroes Hideout Toy Store tried to stiff him on money for a meet and greet. the Heroes Hideout twitter account then fired back, saying that Dustin stood them up for extra money. This prompted Dustin to send a series of tweets calling them liars and then saying that if any fan has receipts that they paid for a Meet and Greet ticket, Dustin will personally reimburse them.
bodyslam.net

Sting Arrives In Japan Ahead Of The Great Muta’s Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has arrived in Japan for The Great Muta’s final match. Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin and The Great Muta to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji at the January 22nd Pro Wrestling NOAH show. On Friday, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Stings’...
bodyslam.net

WWE Leaning Towards “Non-Traditional” Returns For Royal Rumble Matches

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most interesting contests WWE has to offer. It is so unpredictable and anything can happen, which makes it difficult to predict the winner. That doesn’t stop fans from trying, though. Every year, fans, critics, and former WWE Superstars all try to predict who will win the Royal Rumble match and head to the main event of WrestleMania.
bodyslam.net

WATCH: New Making It Maximum Released

On the latest edition of making it maximum, Mån.sôör is on the search with Ma.cé. Will he find him? Will Maxxine Dupri help? It all starts at the Maximum tower. Check it out below!. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news.
bodyslam.net

KOBK Souled Out II Results (1/14/23)

Kill Or Be Killed held its KOBK Souled Out II event on January 14 from The Cobra in Nashville, TN. The event aired on IWTV on January 19. You can read the full results for the show below. – No Ring: Adam Priest def. Brett Ison. – No Ring: Kerry...
NASHVILLE, TN
bodyslam.net

NXT Sees Steep Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of WWE NXT. According to Spoiler TV, the January 17th episode of WWE NXT brought a viewership of 600,000, with a .14 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 10th episode of WWE NXT brought in an overnight average of 700,000 viewers, with a .15 in the 18 to 49 demographic. New Year’s Evil was quite a show, and a viewership boost.
bodyslam.net

One Element Of Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble Revealed

Bray Wyatt will be squaring off against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event. According to Fightful Select, WWE will be adding “neon” elements to the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Fightful Select has learned that there are “neon” elements to...
bodyslam.net

C4 GO! Results (1/20/23)

Capital City Championship Combat held its C4 GO! event on January 20 from Preston Event Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The event will air on IWTV on January 24. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. CPA. – C4 Tag Team Championships &...
bodyslam.net

MLW Fusion Results – 1/19/23

MLW aired its latest Fusion episode on January 19th. Matches were taped on October 30, 2022 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (1/19) – Trish Adora def. Gia Scott. – Sam Adonis is coming to MLW...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bodyslam.net

WWE Adds Another First Round Tag Team Tournament Match To Tonight’s SmackDown

Another tag team match has been added to tonight’s SmackDown. Earlier today WWE announced a first-round match for the tournament. It will be Brawling Brutes who will renew their rivalry from a couple of months ago with Imperium. These two teams were just involved in a heated rivalry not too long ago and hence, fans can expect a banger.
bodyslam.net

AJ Styles Was In Talks To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17 Prior To Ankle Injury

The Phenomenal One almost returned to NJPW along with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Karl Anderson appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 17 alone to defend his championship, which raised a lot of eyebrows as people expected him to have someone in his corner. Naturally, AJ Styles would have been a treat for the NJPW fans.
bodyslam.net

El Hijo Del Vikingo’s GCW Matches Now Able To Stream

Previously, El Hijo Del Vikingo’s matches in America have not been streamed due to legalities with AAA. Now, GCW has announced that all of his upcoming matches will be able to stream on FITE TV, starting with Friday’s GCW Event “Don’t Talk To Me” where he takes on Gringo Loco in one on one action.

