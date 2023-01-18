A settlement has reportedly been reached. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton’s allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon’s lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault. The report also notes that while Rita Chatterton did agree to a lesser amount than what was originally demanded, the exact financial figure that she agreed to is still unknown.

2 DAYS AGO