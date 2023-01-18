Dustin Rhodes is not happy. AEW Star and wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes went on a twitter rant after claiming Heroes Hideout Toy Store tried to stiff him on money for a meet and greet. the Heroes Hideout twitter account then fired back, saying that Dustin stood them up for extra money. This prompted Dustin to send a series of tweets calling them liars and then saying that if any fan has receipts that they paid for a Meet and Greet ticket, Dustin will personally reimburse them.

