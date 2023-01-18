The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. Fiscal Year 2023 ACEP-ALE Applications are due February 17, 2023. DENVER, CO – Colorado Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, Clint Evans, announced the 2023 application cut-off dates for eligible entities to participate in the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Agricultural Land Easement (ACEP-ALE) in Colorado. There is one signup offered for complete and eligible applications to compete for available funding. Application packages are due on Friday, February 17, 2023, by 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) for funding. Ranking pools offered for parcel applications are General, Grasslands of Special Significance (GSS), GSS Gunnison Sage Grouse, GSS Greater Sage Grouse, and General Urban Agriculture.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO