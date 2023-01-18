Read full article on original website
NRCS in CO Announces NEW Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Agricultural Land Easement (ACEP-ALE) Application Signup Cut-off Date
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. Fiscal Year 2023 ACEP-ALE Applications are due February 17, 2023. DENVER, CO – Colorado Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, Clint Evans, announced the 2023 application cut-off dates for eligible entities to participate in the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Agricultural Land Easement (ACEP-ALE) in Colorado. There is one signup offered for complete and eligible applications to compete for available funding. Application packages are due on Friday, February 17, 2023, by 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) for funding. Ranking pools offered for parcel applications are General, Grasslands of Special Significance (GSS), GSS Gunnison Sage Grouse, GSS Greater Sage Grouse, and General Urban Agriculture.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife to Attend the 2023 Farm Show
GREELEY, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a workshop and operate an extensive booth at the 2023 Farm Show in Greeley. The Farm Show runs from Jan 24-26 at Island Grove Park. CPW will have representatives on hand to talk about state parks, hunter outreach, and education opportunities.
