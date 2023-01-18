Energy Insurance Market Is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth : Ping an Insurance, Allianz SE, State Farm Group: Energy Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Next generation digitized modeling system and methods (USPTO 11544041): Aetna Inc.
-- Aetna Inc. ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11544041, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “In developing new applications for business, there is an increasing complexity in projects that seek to integrate multiple existing applications and/or data sources to generate results. When architects sit down to design a new application, they may take into account overall company strategies, architectural principles, vendor and hosted infrastructure, among other factors. As industries grow and the list of resources available to leverage increase, the job of defining a list of design elements that a project may require will continue to increase in complexity. As such, an organization may be required to streamline a design blueprint quickly and efficiently.
Patent Issued for Methodologies for a health insurance exchange platform (USPTO 11545257): Empoweredbenefits LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Ellington, Jr., ( Huntersville, NC , US), Gage, Jr., Gaston H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention generally relates to a health insurance private exchange online platform.
This 'Cryptoqueen' scammed investors out of $4 billion, the FBI says. Then she boarded a plane and disappeared
Ruja Ignatova launched her cryptocurrency OneCoin with bold statements like, "In two years, nobody will speak about bitcoin anymore." Investors around the world flooded her with cash, but as OneCoin collapsed under criminal investigations, she boarded a flight to Greece and vanished.
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
Foreign investment floods into Miami real estate after pandemic dip
Data: Miami Association of Realtors; Table: Axios VisualsInternational investment in Miami's real estate market has spiked over the last year after dipping during the pandemic. Driving the news: Foreign buyers picked up $6.8 billion of South Florida residential real estate between August 2021 and July 2022, according to a new report from the Miami Association of Realtors.That's a…
Patent Application Titled “Blockchain Controlled Multi-Carrier Auction System For Usage-Based Auto Insurance” Published Online (USPTO 20230005074): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance)...
National Insurance Crime Bureau: With Kia and Hyundai Thefts Spiking, Insurance Industry Associations Encourage YouTube To Remove 'How To' Videos
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across the United States. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. ,...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
“System And Method For Optimizing Home Visit Appointments And Related Travel” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230005607): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Kogan, Daniel ( Brooklyn, NY , US); Sumareva, Rada (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation since March. But at some point, the Fed will have to slow down and lay off rate hikes. The big question is when. Whether it's. Federal Reserve Board. governors or investors on. Wall Street. , they're all living with...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Monday
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
University of Basel: Private Patients Receive Treatment For Heart Conditions More Often Than Those With Basic Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) with supplementary private health insurance are more likely to undergo cardiac procedures than those with only basic health insurance. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the. University of Basel. and the. Cantonal Hospital of Aarau. . * * *. Switzerland. has...
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon has a bold prediction for what Fed will do with interest rates
Henry Daily Herald (McDonough, GA) Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators. isn't one to shy away from bold statements. Dimon has famously called out cryptocurrencies for criticism and in his most recent comments has referred to it as a "pet rock." He's also...
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University Researcher Has Provided New Study Findings on COVID-19 (A double-edged sword: The role of insurable interest in non-indemnity insurance in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Fresh data on COVID-19 are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has affected many facets of life including the business of insurance. It raises fresh questions as to who can insure the life of another because it has led to the loss of many lives.”
AP Top Business News at 11:21 a.m. EST
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector. Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October. Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event. In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance. US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal. Sierra Leone president signs women's...
Ukraine is fighting for all of us. Now Europe must fight too | Simon Tisdall
As Russia threatens another offensive, this is the moment of maximum danger. Ukraine’s allies must move fast and decisively
China is celebrating the Lunar New Year, with most COVID rules lifted
People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict "zero-COVID" policy.
Beyoncé makes controversial live return at exclusive Dubai concert
US singer plays first full concert for more than four years to audience of invited influencers and journalists
