AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nippon Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Nippon Life...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: The Fairest Way To Reduce Insurance Costs Is To Decrease Crashes Through Roadway Safety Initiatives
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) issued the following statement in response to. , Senior Vice President for Federal Government Relations and Political Engagement. "Discrimination in the insurance industry based on race is illegal in every state, and is not tolerated by the industry's 56 state insurance regulators nor...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
Patent Application Titled “Blockchain Controlled Multi-Carrier Auction System For Usage-Based Auto Insurance” Published Online (USPTO 20230005074): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance)...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
Lower Fed rate hike may herald the end of "continuous" rate hikes
WASHINGTON, Jan 20- The Federal Reserve is set to slow the pace of interest rate hikes again at its Jan. 31- Feb. 1 policy meeting, while signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. The Fed slowed the pace in December to a half-percentage-point increase as a way of acknowledging that the main impact of its credit tightening had not yet been felt in…
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation since March. But at some point, the Fed will have to slow down and lay off rate hikes. The big question is when. Whether it's. Federal Reserve Board. governors or investors on. Wall Street. , they're all living with...
NCUA: Valwood Park Federal Credit Union Conserved
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Credit Union Administration today placed Valwood Park Federal Credit Union. into conservatorship because of unsafe and unsound practices at the credit union. While continuing normal member services, the NCUA will work to resolve issues affecting the credit union's operations. Member deposits at. Valwood...
Mortgage rates fall to levels last seen in September
Mortgage rates fell this week as economic data showed inflation is fading. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15% in the week ending. . A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.56%. "As inflation continues to moderate, mortgage rates declined again this week," said. ,. Freddie Mac's. chief economist. "Rates...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
Patent Issued for Next generation digitized modeling system and methods (USPTO 11544041): Aetna Inc.
-- Aetna Inc. ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11544041, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “In developing new applications for business, there is an increasing complexity in projects that seek to integrate multiple existing applications and/or data sources to generate results. When architects sit down to design a new application, they may take into account overall company strategies, architectural principles, vendor and hosted infrastructure, among other factors. As industries grow and the list of resources available to leverage increase, the job of defining a list of design elements that a project may require will continue to increase in complexity. As such, an organization may be required to streamline a design blueprint quickly and efficiently.
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon has a bold prediction for what Fed will do with interest rates
Henry Daily Herald (McDonough, GA) Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators. isn't one to shy away from bold statements. Dimon has famously called out cryptocurrencies for criticism and in his most recent comments has referred to it as a "pet rock." He's also...
Studies from Apec Climate Center Yield New Data on Risk Management (Climate Risk Management for the Rainfed Rice Yield In Lao Pdr Using Apcc Mme Seasonal Forecasts): Risk Management
-- A new study on Risk Management is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The tailored process-based crop model equipped with seasonal climate forecasts have been a useful tool for managing agricultural risks from climatic variability. In this study, we provided a risk management framework for a rainfed paddy rice field in Savannakhet province of Lao People’s.
“System And Method For Optimizing Home Visit Appointments And Related Travel” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230005607): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Kogan, Daniel ( Brooklyn, NY , US); Sumareva, Rada (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
AP Top Business News at 2:41 p.m. EST
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector. Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October. Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event. In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance. UK leader Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt. US Treasury buys time for...
APCIA Announces 2023 Class Of Emerging Leaders (Feb. 5-7 )
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) announces the 2023 class of Emerging Leaders, representing 144 insurance professionals from across a broad spectrum of the industry. The rising stars are invited to attend the 2023. Emerging Leaders Conference. February 5-7 in. Charleston, South Carolina. ,...
National Center for Health Statistics: 'Opioids Prescribed to Adults at Discharge From Emergency Departments: U.S., 2017-2020'
WASHINGTON , Jan. 20 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. entitled "Opioids Prescribed to Adults at Discharge From Emergency Departments:. U.S. , 2017-2020" under the. National Center for Health Statistics. . The data brief was written by. and. . Here...
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University Researcher Has Provided New Study Findings on COVID-19 (A double-edged sword: The role of insurable interest in non-indemnity insurance in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Fresh data on COVID-19 are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has affected many facets of life including the business of insurance. It raises fresh questions as to who can insure the life of another because it has led to the loss of many lives.”
