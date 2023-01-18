Patent Issued for Data processing system with machine learning engine to provide output generation functions (USPTO 11538057): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Methodologies for a health insurance exchange platform (USPTO 11545257): Empoweredbenefits LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Ellington, Jr., ( Huntersville, NC , US), Gage, Jr., Gaston H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention generally relates to a health insurance private exchange online platform.
Patent Application Titled “Blockchain Controlled Multi-Carrier Auction System For Usage-Based Auto Insurance” Published Online (USPTO 20230005074): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance)...
“System And Method For Optimizing Home Visit Appointments And Related Travel” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230005607): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Kogan, Daniel ( Brooklyn, NY , US); Sumareva, Rada (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Patent Issued for Next generation digitized modeling system and methods (USPTO 11544041): Aetna Inc.
-- Aetna Inc. ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11544041, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “In developing new applications for business, there is an increasing complexity in projects that seek to integrate multiple existing applications and/or data sources to generate results. When architects sit down to design a new application, they may take into account overall company strategies, architectural principles, vendor and hosted infrastructure, among other factors. As industries grow and the list of resources available to leverage increase, the job of defining a list of design elements that a project may require will continue to increase in complexity. As such, an organization may be required to streamline a design blueprint quickly and efficiently.
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance
-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
National Insurance Crime Bureau: With Kia and Hyundai Thefts Spiking, Insurance Industry Associations Encourage YouTube To Remove 'How To' Videos
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across the United States. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. ,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nippon Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Nippon Life...
Researchers from Shandong Normal University Describe Research in Mathematical Modelling and Control (Optimal reinsurance design under the VaR risk measure and asymmetric information): Mathematics – Mathematical Modelling and Control
-- Investigators discuss new findings in mathematical modelling and control. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper analyzes a monopoly reinsurance market in the presence of asymmetric information.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from. Shandong Normal University. :...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
Studies from Apec Climate Center Yield New Data on Risk Management (Climate Risk Management for the Rainfed Rice Yield In Lao Pdr Using Apcc Mme Seasonal Forecasts): Risk Management
-- A new study on Risk Management is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The tailored process-based crop model equipped with seasonal climate forecasts have been a useful tool for managing agricultural risks from climatic variability. In this study, we provided a risk management framework for a rainfed paddy rice field in Savannakhet province of Lao People’s.
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends
Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
ASPEN GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 12, 2023 , Aspen Group, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an agreement. with an insurance company, the effect of which was to remove the Company's. prohibition from borrowing under. $20 million. of secured revolving indebtedness. (collectively, the "Lines of Credit")....
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University Researcher Has Provided New Study Findings on COVID-19 (A double-edged sword: The role of insurable interest in non-indemnity insurance in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Fresh data on COVID-19 are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has affected many facets of life including the business of insurance. It raises fresh questions as to who can insure the life of another because it has led to the loss of many lives.”
ACR Offers Plan to Improve Surprise Billing Independent Dispute Resolution Process
The American College of Radiology (ACR) has offered the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) Center. for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) solutions to help ensure an independent dispute resolution (IDR) process for out-of-network care reimbursement that is sufficiently accessible, can ease growing case backlogs, and help safeguard patient access to care.
Fire, insurance put owners in tough spot Real Estate Matters
Q: We live in a townhouse. The unit attached to ours had a major fire. The fire also caused considerable damage to our home. We have been in temporary housing for the past 17 months waiting for our home to be restored. We have depleted our insurance allotment through our insurance company. We recently heard that our neighbor's bank foreclosed on the house that caused the fire. Can we put a lien on that home for our out-of-pocket expenses after our coverage reached its limit?
Rep. Biggs Introduces Bill to Provide for Cooperative Governing of Individual Health Insurance Coverage
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com.
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
