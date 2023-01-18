Read full article on original website
Financial risk Few CA homeowners have flood insurance
Monterey County Herald (CA) ACAMPO >> On Sunday morning, woke up to floodwaters that reached the door of his. . Emergency crews showed up with boats to float Starks and other residents of his rural mobile home park in. Acampo. to safety. Beyond the physical destruction, the storm could pack...
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now? [Miami Herald]
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of. Florida. families are expected to fall...
Medicare won't cover long-term home care
Herald-Palladium, The (St. Joseph, MI) mom had a nurse, physical therapist and bath aid coming to her home for several weeks after she was hospitalized from a stroke. She has now been "discharged" from these services and we are being told if we want someone to help bathe her, we will have to pay for it ourselves. She gained some strength and motion back, but she still needs a lot of help and I'm still working. She doesn't have money to pay for someone to come help her. We thought Medicare covered things like this.
Analysis finds Medicaid expansion a boon for public health, workforce, hospitals
People 45 and younger make up about half of low-income Granite Staters with expanded Medicaid health insurance. (Screenshot: New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute)Lawmakers must decide this year whether to continue spending millions each year to provide an estimated 50,000 to 90,000 additional low-income people Medicaid health coverage through its Medicaid expansion program. The…
Couples battling infertility plead for health insurance coverage in North Dakota
And her husband have tried without success for the past three years to have children. Like many couples in that situation, the Booths have turned to fertility treatment. They've been through two in vitro fertilization treatment cycles. Both failed. Booth and her husband have exhausted the. $20,000. their health insurance...
Georgia FY 2023-2024 Budget Report for Department of Labor
WASHINGTON , Jan. 21 (TNSrep) -- The state of Georgia issued a 402-page report in. entitled "The Governor's Budget: Amended Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2024" including a section on the. Department of Labor. . Here are excerpts:. * * *. Roles and Responsibilities. The mission of the. Georgia...
States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says
Montrose Daily Press, The (CO) Republican state policymakers' efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on. Florida. ,
Environmental rules stoke anger as California lets precious stormwater wash out to sea
Environmental rules designed to protect imperiled fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta have ignited anger among a group of bipartisan lawmakers, who say too much of California's stormwater is being washed out to sea instead of being pumped to reservoirs and aqueducts. Since the beginning of January, a series of atmospheric rivers has disgorged…
OneSource Center offering health insurance, retirement service, and more to area nonprofits
Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati nonprofits now have access to healthcare and retirement benefits through the help of a local nonprofit organization. only nonprofit resource hub, focused solely on helping support nonprofits in achieving their missions. The nonprofit itself has recently expanded its membership offerings, allowing agency members to access healthcare and 403(b) plans for their employees. The new plans were laid out in a virtual information session earlier this month, which detailed the tiered membership plans and the new and improved benefits.
State Health Plan rejects appeals from Blue Cross NC and United Healthcare [The Charlotte Observer]
The state treasurer and the State Health Plan rejected appeals Friday from Blue Cross NC and United Healthcare. , the losing bidders for the contract to administer the plan. Letters explaining the denial were sent to the losing bidders by plan interim Executive Director. . That ends the protest process,...
Former CEO of Texas beverage company sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The former CEO of a Texas beverage company was sentenced today to ten years in prison for his role in a high-yield investment scheme in which he and his co-conspirators fraudulently sold more than $12 million of stock in Dallas-based EarthWater Limited to elderly and other vulnerable victims. Four other individuals have also been sentenced to prison for their roles in the scheme.
Lawmakers raise questions about proposed insurance fix
Several Louisiana legislators said they aren't yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner. calls them into a special session in early February. "I think the House is skeptical of everything," House Speaker Pro Tempore. Tanner Magee. , R- Houma. , said in an interview...
Man sentenced to prison for laundering unemployment, pandemic funds in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, P.R. -- Martin Scamaroni-Cintron was sentenced on January 18, 2023 by United States District Court Judge Aida Delgado-Colon to 30 months in prison for laundering Unemployment Benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Funds from his bank account in Puerto Rico. Scamaroni-Cintron pleaded guilty on November 15, 2022 to...
State Health Plan emails show ‘lost confidence’ in Blue Cross NC before big switch [The Charlotte Observer]
Newly released emails show that problems with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina’s claims processing system last year prompted the State Health Plan to put the high-dollar contract out to bid — a move that could end the health insurer’s long tenure handling the work. Last...
Villanova University Announces The Election Of Six New Members To Its Board Of Trustees
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Villanova University announced that its Board of Trustees has elected Elizabeth T. Mazzeo. '81 VSB, a special advisor and the former Chief Administrative Officer of. Bloomberg LP. , as its chairperson. Mazzeo succeeds. , who served as chair of the. Board of Trustees. since 2021.
Trump fined nearly $1M for ‘revenge’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, others
Former president Donald Trump and his lawyer, Alina Habba, have been fined almost $1 million by a federal judge in Florida for what was ruled a frivolous lawsuit brought against his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton and others. "As such, I find that sanctions should be imposed upon Mr. Trump and his lead counsel, Ms. Habba." The suit was filed in March 2022, with…
