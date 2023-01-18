ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare won't cover long-term home care

Herald-Palladium, The (St. Joseph, MI) mom had a nurse, physical therapist and bath aid coming to her home for several weeks after she was hospitalized from a stroke. She has now been "discharged" from these services and we are being told if we want someone to help bathe her, we will have to pay for it ourselves. She gained some strength and motion back, but she still needs a lot of help and I'm still working. She doesn't have money to pay for someone to come help her. We thought Medicare covered things like this.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
InsuranceNewsNet

Analysis finds Medicaid expansion a boon for public health, workforce, hospitals

People 45 and younger make up about half of low-income Granite Staters with expanded Medicaid health insurance. (Screenshot: New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute)Lawmakers must decide this year whether to continue spending millions each year to provide an estimated 50,000 to 90,000 additional low-income people Medicaid health coverage through its Medicaid expansion program. The…
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Montrose Daily Press, The (CO) Republican state policymakers' efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on. Florida. ,
LOUISIANA, MO
InsuranceNewsNet

Environmental rules stoke anger as California lets precious stormwater wash out to sea

Environmental rules designed to protect imperiled fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta have ignited anger among a group of bipartisan lawmakers, who say too much of California's stormwater is being washed out to sea instead of being pumped to reservoirs and aqueducts. Since the beginning of January, a series of atmospheric rivers has disgorged…
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

OneSource Center offering health insurance, retirement service, and more to area nonprofits

Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati nonprofits now have access to healthcare and retirement benefits through the help of a local nonprofit organization. only nonprofit resource hub, focused solely on helping support nonprofits in achieving their missions. The nonprofit itself has recently expanded its membership offerings, allowing agency members to access healthcare and 403(b) plans for their employees. The new plans were laid out in a virtual information session earlier this month, which detailed the tiered membership plans and the new and improved benefits.
InsuranceNewsNet

Former CEO of Texas beverage company sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The former CEO of a Texas beverage company was sentenced today to ten years in prison for his role in a high-yield investment scheme in which he and his co-conspirators fraudulently sold more than $12 million of stock in Dallas-based EarthWater Limited to elderly and other vulnerable victims. Four other individuals have also been sentenced to prison for their roles in the scheme.
DALLAS, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawmakers raise questions about proposed insurance fix

Several Louisiana legislators said they aren't yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner. calls them into a special session in early February. "I think the House is skeptical of everything," House Speaker Pro Tempore. Tanner Magee. , R- Houma. , said in an interview...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Trump fined nearly $1M for ‘revenge’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, others

Former president Donald Trump and his lawyer, Alina Habba, have been fined almost $1 million by a federal judge in Florida for what was ruled a frivolous lawsuit brought against his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton and others. "As such, I find that sanctions should be imposed upon Mr. Trump and his lead counsel, Ms. Habba." The suit was filed in March 2022, with…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy