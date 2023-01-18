Read full article on original website
Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 per Common Share
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on. March 20, 2023. to stockholders of...
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co. , down. $3.08. to. $142.42. . The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends
Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
AVH Representatives Attend the Affiliate Summit West Conference To Enhance Marketing Strategy
With 6,000 other affiliates. They will be listening to keynote speakers like CEO of Future plc. , Executive Director, Business Development + Partnership of. is an important part of staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and making valuable connections,” says. James Burton. , CEO and Founder of. Accelerate...
ASPEN GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 12, 2023 , Aspen Group, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an agreement. with an insurance company, the effect of which was to remove the Company's. prohibition from borrowing under. $20 million. of secured revolving indebtedness. (collectively, the "Lines of Credit")....
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
Advisors share their secrets of success
Partnering with others. Determining the quality of life you want. Solving your client’s biggest problem. Those were among the ideas that three top advisors presented during a National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors webinar on “Transferable Sales Ideas from the Best in the Industry.”. One simple choice...
