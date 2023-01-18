ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co. , down. $3.08. to. $142.42. . The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin...
NEW YORK STATE
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends

Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience

New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
Advisors share their secrets of success

Partnering with others. Determining the quality of life you want. Solving your client’s biggest problem. Those were among the ideas that three top advisors presented during a National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors webinar on “Transferable Sales Ideas from the Best in the Industry.”. One simple choice...
