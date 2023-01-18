Read full article on original website
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: The Fairest Way To Reduce Insurance Costs Is To Decrease Crashes Through Roadway Safety Initiatives
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) issued the following statement in response to. , Senior Vice President for Federal Government Relations and Political Engagement. "Discrimination in the insurance industry based on race is illegal in every state, and is not tolerated by the industry's 56 state insurance regulators nor...
University of Basel: Private Patients Receive Treatment For Heart Conditions More Often Than Those With Basic Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) with supplementary private health insurance are more likely to undergo cardiac procedures than those with only basic health insurance. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the. University of Basel. and the. Cantonal Hospital of Aarau. . * * *. Switzerland. has...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
Patent Issued for Methodologies for a health insurance exchange platform (USPTO 11545257): Empoweredbenefits LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Ellington, Jr., ( Huntersville, NC , US), Gage, Jr., Gaston H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention generally relates to a health insurance private exchange online platform.
Analysis finds Medicaid expansion a boon for public health, workforce, hospitals
People 45 and younger make up about half of low-income Granite Staters with expanded Medicaid health insurance. (Screenshot: New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute)Lawmakers must decide this year whether to continue spending millions each year to provide an estimated 50,000 to 90,000 additional low-income people Medicaid health coverage through its Medicaid expansion program. The…
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
As US Bumps Against Debt Ceiling, Medicare Becomes a Bargaining Chip
The HostJulie [email protected] jrovner Read Julie's stories. Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KHN’ s weekly health policy news podcast,“ What the Health? This week’ s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Politico, Tami Luhby of CNN, and Victoria Knight of Axios.
Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
Studies from Apec Climate Center Yield New Data on Risk Management (Climate Risk Management for the Rainfed Rice Yield In Lao Pdr Using Apcc Mme Seasonal Forecasts): Risk Management
-- A new study on Risk Management is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The tailored process-based crop model equipped with seasonal climate forecasts have been a useful tool for managing agricultural risks from climatic variability. In this study, we provided a risk management framework for a rainfed paddy rice field in Savannakhet province of Lao People’s.
U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’
WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the. uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt. The often-used practice is intended to give the. Republican House. , Democratic. Senate. and Biden administration time to negotiate a...
National Center for Health Statistics: 'Opioids Prescribed to Adults at Discharge From Emergency Departments: U.S., 2017-2020'
WASHINGTON , Jan. 20 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. entitled "Opioids Prescribed to Adults at Discharge From Emergency Departments:. U.S. , 2017-2020" under the. National Center for Health Statistics. . The data brief was written by. and. . Here...
AP Top Business News at 2:16 p.m. EST
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector. Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October. Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event. In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance. UK leader Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt. US Treasury buys time for...
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon has a bold prediction for what Fed will do with interest rates
Henry Daily Herald (McDonough, GA) Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators. isn't one to shy away from bold statements. Dimon has famously called out cryptocurrencies for criticism and in his most recent comments has referred to it as a "pet rock." He's also...
“System And Method For Optimizing Home Visit Appointments And Related Travel” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230005607): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Kogan, Daniel ( Brooklyn, NY , US); Sumareva, Rada (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
