InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

American Property Casualty Insurance Association: The Fairest Way To Reduce Insurance Costs Is To Decrease Crashes Through Roadway Safety Initiatives

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) issued the following statement in response to. , Senior Vice President for Federal Government Relations and Political Engagement. "Discrimination in the insurance industry based on race is illegal in every state, and is not tolerated by the industry's 56 state insurance regulators nor...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Methodologies for a health insurance exchange platform (USPTO 11545257): Empoweredbenefits LLC

-- A patent by the inventors Ellington, Jr., ( Huntersville, NC , US), Gage, Jr., Gaston H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention generally relates to a health insurance private exchange online platform.
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Analysis finds Medicaid expansion a boon for public health, workforce, hospitals

People 45 and younger make up about half of low-income Granite Staters with expanded Medicaid health insurance. (Screenshot: New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute)Lawmakers must decide this year whether to continue spending millions each year to provide an estimated 50,000 to 90,000 additional low-income people Medicaid health coverage through its Medicaid expansion program. The…
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Reuters

ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says

AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
InsuranceNewsNet

Studies from Apec Climate Center Yield New Data on Risk Management (Climate Risk Management for the Rainfed Rice Yield In Lao Pdr Using Apcc Mme Seasonal Forecasts): Risk Management

-- A new study on Risk Management is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The tailored process-based crop model equipped with seasonal climate forecasts have been a useful tool for managing agricultural risks from climatic variability. In this study, we provided a risk management framework for a rainfed paddy rice field in Savannakhet province of Lao People’s.
InsuranceNewsNet

AP Top Business News at 2:16 p.m. EST

Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector. Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October. Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event. In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance. UK leader Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt. US Treasury buys time for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

“System And Method For Optimizing Home Visit Appointments And Related Travel” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230005607): Patent Application

-- A patent application by the inventors Kogan, Daniel ( Brooklyn, NY , US); Sumareva, Rada (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

