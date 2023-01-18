Read full article on original website
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
Patent Issued for Methodologies for a health insurance exchange platform (USPTO 11545257): Empoweredbenefits LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Ellington, Jr., ( Huntersville, NC , US), Gage, Jr., Gaston H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention generally relates to a health insurance private exchange online platform.
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: The Fairest Way To Reduce Insurance Costs Is To Decrease Crashes Through Roadway Safety Initiatives
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association. (APCIA) issued the following statement in response to. , Senior Vice President for Federal Government Relations and Political Engagement. "Discrimination in the insurance industry based on race is illegal in every state, and is not tolerated by the industry's 56 state insurance regulators nor...
Dayton insurtech firm powers product for Western & Southern, Afficiency [Dayton Daily News, Ohio]
Jan. 20—A Dayton tech firm, ConsumerOptix, is teaming up with giants in the life insurance industry to provide the digital platform for a new product. And as the local company receives growing national recognition, it has raised. $2.7 million. since 2020, mostly from. Dayton. -area investors. Life insurance technology...
Hartford Financial Services Group: 2023 Catalyst Award Winners To Be Honored At Annual DEI Conference & Dinner
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) HARTFORD, Connecticut , Jan. 20 -- The Hartford Financial Services Group , a property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds provider, issued the following news release:. The. Hartford. and. UPMC. (the. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. ) are this year's Catalyst Award winners...
NCUA: Valwood Park Federal Credit Union Conserved
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Credit Union Administration today placed Valwood Park Federal Credit Union. into conservatorship because of unsafe and unsound practices at the credit union. While continuing normal member services, the NCUA will work to resolve issues affecting the credit union's operations. Member deposits at. Valwood...
Business Tips from SCORE: Leaders, not managers, lead to business success
Many people think that successful businesses, especially small businesses, have great managers. But the reality is that really successful businesses have great leaders. Leaders achieve the goals and objectives of an enterprise through their teams. Leaders are people-focused and managers tend to be structure focused. Many professionals think that you have to be an effective manager first before you become an outstanding leader. ...
Mercury Insurance and Anaheim Ducks Celebrate 'Community Champions'
Developing relationships and serving Southern Californians has helped build one of the Golden State's biggest insurance carriers. /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is continuing its 60-year celebration of service to. Southern California. communities with its 2022-23 sponsorship of the. Anaheim Ducks. . This marks the eighth consecutive year the...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
Patent Issued for Next generation digitized modeling system and methods (USPTO 11544041): Aetna Inc.
-- Aetna Inc. ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11544041, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “In developing new applications for business, there is an increasing complexity in projects that seek to integrate multiple existing applications and/or data sources to generate results. When architects sit down to design a new application, they may take into account overall company strategies, architectural principles, vendor and hosted infrastructure, among other factors. As industries grow and the list of resources available to leverage increase, the job of defining a list of design elements that a project may require will continue to increase in complexity. As such, an organization may be required to streamline a design blueprint quickly and efficiently.
Financial risk Few CA homeowners have flood insurance
Monterey County Herald (CA) ACAMPO >> On Sunday morning, woke up to floodwaters that reached the door of his. . Emergency crews showed up with boats to float Starks and other residents of his rural mobile home park in. Acampo. to safety. Beyond the physical destruction, the storm could pack...
“System And Method For Optimizing Home Visit Appointments And Related Travel” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230005607): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Kogan, Daniel ( Brooklyn, NY , US); Sumareva, Rada (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Analysis finds Medicaid expansion a boon for public health, workforce, hospitals
People 45 and younger make up about half of low-income Granite Staters with expanded Medicaid health insurance. (Screenshot: New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute)Lawmakers must decide this year whether to continue spending millions each year to provide an estimated 50,000 to 90,000 additional low-income people Medicaid health coverage through its Medicaid expansion program. The…
National Center for Health Statistics: 'Opioids Prescribed to Adults at Discharge From Emergency Departments: U.S., 2017-2020'
WASHINGTON , Jan. 20 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. entitled "Opioids Prescribed to Adults at Discharge From Emergency Departments:. U.S. , 2017-2020" under the. National Center for Health Statistics. . The data brief was written by. and. . Here...
St. John's University: Record-Breaking Insurance Leader Of The Year Award Dinner Raises $4.2 Million
St. John's University's Maurice R. Greenberg School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science. , hosted its 27th annual Insurance Leader of the Year (ILOTY) Award Dinner on. January 18. , raising a total of. $4,210,500. to fund student scholarships and support academic program initiatives. The event, held at the.
State Health Plan rejects appeals from Blue Cross NC and United Healthcare [The Charlotte Observer]
The state treasurer and the State Health Plan rejected appeals Friday from Blue Cross NC and United Healthcare. , the losing bidders for the contract to administer the plan. Letters explaining the denial were sent to the losing bidders by plan interim Executive Director. . That ends the protest process,...
AP Top U.S. News at 3:59 p.m. EST
Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm. In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance. Rare attack in Alaska renews interest in polar bear patrols. As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'. Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son. Lawyer: 6-year-old who...
Couples battling infertility plead for health insurance coverage in North Dakota
And her husband have tried without success for the past three years to have children. Like many couples in that situation, the Booths have turned to fertility treatment. They've been through two in vitro fertilization treatment cycles. Both failed. Booth and her husband have exhausted the. $20,000. their health insurance...
