ourquadcities.com
QC woman faces fraud charges, fraud bureau alleges
A 36-year-old Davenport woman faces fraud charges, according to a news release from the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer faces five counts of insurance fraud – presenting false information (Class D felony) and one count of forgery (aggravated misdemeanor) after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
KWQC
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Judge Frank Fuhr also sentenced Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, to 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time already served during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
KCJJ
Allegedly stealing bottle of liquor from downtown IC bar leads to drug charges against Illinois man
Iowa City Police say a suspect caught stealing liquor from a downtown bar had a large quantity of drugs on his person at the time of his arrest. Officers were called to DC’s just before 12:45 Saturday morning for a man who tried to steal an unopened bottle of Tito’s vodka from the closed-off kitchen area. Police patted down the suspect…identified as 20-year-old Jacob Garlick of Montgomery, Illinois…and say they discovered a bag containing 57.6 grams of marijuana. Garlick was also reportedly in possession of two tear-off baggies containing about an ounce of marijuana each, as well as a container with approximately 20 grams of marijuana wax.
Charges filed in Bridlecreek carport arson, Knox County State's Attorney says
GALESBURG, Ill. — A pair of suspects have been charged with 10 counts of arson related to an August 2022 fire that damaged a Galesburg carport and several vehicles, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu were arrested on Aug. 22 as part...
ourquadcities.com
Mom sentenced to probation in connection with son’s death
A 36-year-old Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Jennifer Keim was sentenced in Rock Island County Court after she had pleaded guilty earlier to criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability. At first, she faced a charge of first-degree murder.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested one woman in connection to a shooting Friday night. Chonita Powell, 34, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, police said. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, pending a first court appearance, according to a press release.
cbs2iowa.com
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege
A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
Maquoketa Caves murders: 911 call released
On July 22nd of last year, a woman was woken up by a child who said his family had been killed at a tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The child was nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt, the lone surviving member of the family. Cecilia Sherwin is the mother of Maquoketa Caves killer 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Austin Wilson, 28, is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and residential burglary. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilson is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
KCJJ
Several teens, adults arrested for firing gun into occupied vehicle in Tiffin
Several area teens and adults have been arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident when they allegedly fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in Tiffin. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, the group gathered with the purpose of traveling to assault an unnamed juvenile and several others associated with that juvenile. The group reportedly located the individuals they intended to assault, chased them in a vehicle down Highway 6 West in Tiffin, and a 17-year-old with the group allegedly shot at the occupied vehicle at least six times. Multiple bullets struck the car, but none of the occupants were injured.
KCJJ
Three teens charged after fight resulting in injuries at IC theater
Three teens have been charged after a reported assault earlier this month that left one participant injured. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at the Sycamore Theaters just after 11:45am on January 12th. A 16-year-old boy reportedly poured a cup of soda on another 16-year-old boy who the first boy thought had been harassing him. The second boy and a 15-year-old girl allegedly responded by punching the other boy multiple times, leading to a chipped tooth, bleeding from the nose and mouth and bruising on both cheeks.
KBUR
Crime Stoppers tips lead to apprehension of wanted fugitive
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday, January 19th. According to a news release, 29-year-old Zachary Judd (above) was recently wanted for a probation violation, and Burlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle Judd was in on several occasions. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Judd would flee. Officers were forced to terminate the pursuit due to Judd driving so recklessly, the danger to the public was too high.
KCJJ
IC Police arrest man claiming to be God while wielding windshield wiper
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say claimed to be God while he wielded a windshield wiper. According to arrest records, officers were called to an address on Wade Street at 2:30pm on October 4th for a subject who was trying to gain access to buildings while “talking crazy”. Arriving officers say they found the suspect…39-year-old Warren McDuffie of Amhurst Street…standing outside a residence on Towncrest Lane. According to police, McDuffie claimed the property was his, and that he was God.
KWQC
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
KCJJ
Transient accused of fighting with police after defecating on downtown IC sidewalk, threatening workers who were cleaning it up
A transient has been arrested for allegedly fighting with police after he reportedly defecated on a downtown Iowa City sidewalk. Iowa City Police received a report just before 10am Tuesday of a homeless subject threatening staff members from the Iowa City Public Library who were cleaning up the man’s feces from the sidewalk outside. Arriving officers say they gave 35-year-old Jonathan Mitchell 30 minutes to gather his things and leave the property after library staff requested a trespass warning. Officers were called back to the scene a half-hour later when Mitchell refused to leave. Police say Mitchell then slowly began packing his things, culminating with him throwing a glass bottle into the street.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
KWQC
Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
Comments / 0