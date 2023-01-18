Several area teens and adults have been arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident when they allegedly fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in Tiffin. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, the group gathered with the purpose of traveling to assault an unnamed juvenile and several others associated with that juvenile. The group reportedly located the individuals they intended to assault, chased them in a vehicle down Highway 6 West in Tiffin, and a 17-year-old with the group allegedly shot at the occupied vehicle at least six times. Multiple bullets struck the car, but none of the occupants were injured.

