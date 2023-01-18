Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortscott.biz
New Chiropractic Practice Opens on February 1
Dr. Megan Vyhlidal, 26, is opening a chiropractic office on Feb. 1 at 304 W. 23rd. It will be a satellite practice of Riggs Chiropractic, in Pittsburg. The pronunciation of her name is Vil-Li-Doll, she said. She currently works at Pittsburg Riggs Chiropractic. “We are excited to be in Fort...
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott High School Homecoming Candidates Announced
Pictured are front row are the Little’s: Gracie Bowman and Shaun Ball. 2nd Row: Lillian Collins, Kinsley Davis, Ella McElroy, Kerigan Reynolds (Not pictured Emily DeGruson) 3rd row: Jeremy Bower, Kaden Conner, MArquinn Johnson, Kristian Paronto, and Caden Young. Homecoming is next week with Pep Assembly on Friday, January...
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
columbusnews-report.com
Ninetieth birthday celebration planned Saturday for Lyerla
A come and go celebration is planned for Donna Lyerla Saturday, January 21 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the gymnasium of Pitt Naz (Nazarene) Church located at 816 East Quincy in Pittsburg. Lyerla, former music teacher and resident of Columbus, is celebrating her 90th birthday and would enjoy seeing former music students from the Columbus area.
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
Comments / 0