Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
backcountryhunters.org
Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting
Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
Kansas corrections secretary anxious burnout exacerbating uniformed-officer shortage
Kansas Department of Corrections fearful requiring 12-hour shifts to deal with shortage of 370 uniformed officers may push employees to breaking point. The post Kansas corrections secretary anxious burnout exacerbating uniformed-officer shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
How much snow has fallen in Kansas?
Snow and rain have been across most of north-central Kansas overnight, making for slippery travel across the state.
Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping
TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday. During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school […] The post Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
republic-online.com
Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain
Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers
TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting. […] The post Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
Emporia gazette.com
Mpox threat in Kansas remains low
The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
FHSU, NCK Tech, Northwest Tech pitch plan to help rural Kansas
Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech), and Northwest Kansas Technical College (Northwest Tech) want to have an official affiliation with the goal of keeping more people in rural Kansas.
These Wichita lawyers are providing Kansans with a way off the drug registry list
Kansas Legal Services and the Wichita Bar Association are offering potentially free help to people who want to be removed from the state’s drug registry, but to participate you must sign up by Jan. 27, then attend an in-person clinic on Feb. 3. Created in 2007, Kansas’ drug offender...
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mediafeed.org
Kansas first-time homebuyer assistance programs
Though their housing market is generally known for being more affordable than most, first-time homebuyers in Kansas are facing many of the same challenges as buyers across the country. Prices have been rising. Inventory is low. And the competition for available homes can be fierce. According to Redfin, the median...
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
WIBW
Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives to disallow exceptions to a law that currently allows teens to get married in certain cases. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced House Bill 2046 to require...
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
WIBW
Business works to Warm Up Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can help ‘warm up Topeka’ by dropping donations by a store at Fairlawn Plaza. Karen Taylor with Yak ‘n Yarn visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail her store’s Warm Up Topeka drive. She’s collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30. People can drop them off in a donation box outside her store inside Fairlawn Plaza, SW 21st & Belle.
