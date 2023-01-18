ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
backcountryhunters.org

Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting

Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping

TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday.  During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of  legislation to help out Kansans buying for school […] The post Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
republic-online.com

Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain

Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers

TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting. […] The post Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia gazette.com

Mpox threat in Kansas remains low

The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mediafeed.org

Kansas first-time homebuyer assistance programs

Though their housing market is generally known for being more affordable than most, first-time homebuyers in Kansas are facing many of the same challenges as buyers across the country. Prices have been rising. Inventory is low. And the competition for available homes can be fierce. According to Redfin, the median...
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Business works to Warm Up Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can help ‘warm up Topeka’ by dropping donations by a store at Fairlawn Plaza. Karen Taylor with Yak ‘n Yarn visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail her store’s Warm Up Topeka drive. She’s collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30. People can drop them off in a donation box outside her store inside Fairlawn Plaza, SW 21st & Belle.
TOPEKA, KS

