Just like last January, the first month of 2023 seems to be going the route where very few new movies are having much of an impact while others just continue to make money. Despite there being a number of new wide and moderate releases, only one of them managed to get into the top five as James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” remained ahead of the pack with another $19.7 million, down 40% from last weekend, as it comes closer to reaching the $600 million domestic milestone. After that, it’s coming up fast on surpassing Pixar’s “Incredibles 2’s” $608.6...

31 MINUTES AGO