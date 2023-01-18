Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Box office: ‘MISSING’ enters the movie market, as ‘Avatar’ crosses $2 billion worldwide
Just like last January, the first month of 2023 seems to be going the route where very few new movies are having much of an impact while others just continue to make money. Despite there being a number of new wide and moderate releases, only one of them managed to get into the top five as James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” remained ahead of the pack with another $19.7 million, down 40% from last weekend, as it comes closer to reaching the $600 million domestic milestone. After that, it’s coming up fast on surpassing Pixar’s “Incredibles 2’s” $608.6...
‘There’s No Rulebook for Producing’: Sundance Keynote Celebrates Indie Producers
On Sunday, January 22, producers came together in person to honor 2023 festival filmmakers and their films, highlighting the role of the independent producer at the Sundance Producers Celebration. This annual event, sponsored by Amazon Studios and hosted by the Sundance Producers Program, shined a light on the 2022-2023 Sundance Institute Producing Fellows, featured a keynote address by producers Heather Rae and Nina Yang Bongiovi, and presented the 2023 Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Awards. The award honors two producers with films at this year’s festival for their body of work. IndieWire shares the keynote exclusively below. Jess Devaney/Multitude Films (“It’s...
Riley Keough Had Secret Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen, He Confirms
Riley Keough is a mom. The actress, 33, seemingly welcomed a child sometime in the last year, who she was seemingly photographed with as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead of her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s Graceland memorial. During the service, her husband Ben Smith-Petersen also made reference to their own daughter as he read a letter written by Riley as a tribute for her mother. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” Ben read from the note at the service. A rep for Riley also confirmed the news to People.
PSU Collegio
Catlin Rose releases long awaited album: Cazimi
After a 9-year sabbatical, the American County-rock queen, Catlin Rose is back with a boom with her third album, Cazimi, which was released on Nov. 18. The break was totally worth the wait. The Nashvillian star already proved her mettle with her debut album ‘Own Side Now,’ followed by her second ‘The Stand-in.’ After that, she just disappeared keeping her fans waiting for…. Nothing. Seems a lot was going on in Roses personal life, when she commented about the near decade long hiatus.
