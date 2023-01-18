Pride Eugene Barker, 52, of Chester, VA, son of Judith (Judy) and the late Ralph Eugene Barker of Grayson, KY passed away January 12, 2023. He is survived by devoted and loving wife Tina Barker; children, Jacob Pride Barker, FL; Katherine Barker, KY; Eren Barker, MA; stepchildren, Melissa Funkhouser (Patrick) of TN; Tom Shenk (Leigh) of VA; siblings Angela Barker Thomas (Bob) of KY, Lesa Fawn Barker of KY (deceased during infancy); Crystal Barker (Rosalinda) of NV, Lad Ralph Barker of KY; nephew Braxton Barker, KY; step grandchildren Logan Funkhouser, Landon Funkhouser, Taylor Shenk, and Ryleigh Shenk; steadfast hometown friend Curt Ferguson; and fishing buddy Clay Miller. He shared a very special bond with his mother and brought her roses when he visited.

