first of all I would never never move into a new house without first super fogging it with Foggers really thick Foggers and then thoroughly cleaning everything after at least a day and a half to two days then you don't have to worry about it
Recently we found a recluse in our other bathroom we don't use very often. It sure did creep me out. We are assuming it traveled through the pipes as it was taking up residence in the bathtub. amongst our extra toilet paper storage area. I keep our home spotless but I had been neglecting that area! No more of that! I blocked the tub drain.
And whichever species of spider they actually are (Because it doesn't matter) they can have the whole d*** house if it's an infestation because aint no getting rid of all those eggs that didn't hatch.
Comments / 131