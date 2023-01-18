Read full article on original website
While facing boos at Winter Weekend, Chaim Bloom explained why Red Sox committed to Rafael Devers and not Mookie Betts
"We're going to be ready to back up that bet." Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and owner John Henry were met with boos during their town hall panel discussion at Red Sox Winter Weekend on Friday. Despite the boos, and what’s been viewed by many as a disappointing...
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have big plans for No. 1 prospect in Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing to sift through a number of infielders during spring training to determine the starting unit. Gleyber Torres projects to be the starting second baseman, and Anthony Rizzo at first base, but shortstop and third base are open for the taking. A position battle that...
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Yardbarker
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
CBS Sports
Red Sox fan fest: Boston brass booed while trying to defend trading Mookie Betts, letting Xander Bogaerts walk
While the on-field consequences of the Boston Red Sox's roster decisions dating back to the disastrous trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers have yet to be fully realized, the off-the-field blowback is now being acutely felt by ownership and the front office. Friday marked the first Winter Weekend festivities...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Chaim Bloom Revisits Mookie Betts Trade With Red Sox Fans
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom met face-to-face with fans for the first time since the offseason began, during the start of Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend. And with looming questions centering on the front office’s response following a dead-last finish in the American League East, Bloom reiterated the team’s stance on one move. Perhaps the biggest trade thus far under Bloom’s tenure, the Mookie Betts deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, resurfaced during the discussion.
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu reflects on leaving the White Sox at Astros FanFest
Though the White Sox lost a franchise staple earlier this offseason, the effects are just beginning to be felt. Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Astros in November, took part in his first team event in Houston this weekend. The veteran first baseman appeared at Astros FanFest, where he interacted with fans, his new teammates, and spoke with the media at Minute Maid Park.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Yardbarker
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the Texas Rangers for the past four years before being let go in August (with Texas ultimately hiring Bruce Bochy as his successor).
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Cut Ties with Former Top Pitching Prospect
The Mariners acquired Sheffield, along with Erik Swanson and Dom Thompson-Williams in a trade with the New York Yankees for starting pitcher James Paxton. Entering 2019, Sheffield was the no. 43 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings. In four seasons with the Mariners, Sheffield...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Chris Woodward Returning To Organization In Front Office Role
The Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff has enjoyed plenty of continuity under manager Dave Roberts, but Chris Woodward was part of change over a two-year period. After working as Dodgers third base coach from 2016-2018, Woodward was hired by the Texas Rangers to become their new manager. He credited the “forward-thinking” Dodgers organization for helping him prepare to become a Major League manager, and regularly spoke highly of his time in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Cyr Signed
An overwhelming majority of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents have left the team this offseason, with Clayton Kershaw the lone member of the group to re-sign. Some of that has seemingly stemmed from the Dodgers apparent desire to remain below the $233 million luxury tax threshold for the 2023 season. However, the likelihood of accomplishing as much and resetting penalties was effectively washed away when an independent arbitrator reduced Trevor Bauer’s suspension to 194 games and reinstated him.
