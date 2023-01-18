ALBANY — Game officials called a technical foul on Shaw High School basketball coach Carlton Dickey for being on the court after Westover’s Anthony Milton drove to the basket and scored with 4.4 seconds left to tie Friday night’s game 59-59 at the Boston Garden at Westover High School. That gave Milton three free throws and Westover also got possession. Milton swished all three and after all was said and done, the Patriots took home a 64-60 win over the Raiders, putting the Patriots in sole possession of second place in Region 1-AAAA behind Bainbridge.

