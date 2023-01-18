Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From FayettevilleTed RiversFayetteville, NC
Related
Roundup: Scots upset by Hoke County
RAEFORD — The Scotland men’s basketball team (12-4, 4-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after the Hoke County Bucks (7-12, 3-3 SAC) defeated them 55-38 Friday night. The Scots had 22 turnovers on the night. Lamonte’ Cousar recorded 17 points, six...
Local roundup: Osborne lifts Bulldogs past Eagles, into 1st-place tie
ELIZABETHTOWN — Lukus Osborne hit a 3-pointer as time expired in double overtime to give the St. Pauls boys basketball team a 62-59 win
Albany Herald
Technical Foul Free Throws lift Westover over Shaw
ALBANY — Game officials called a technical foul on Shaw High School basketball coach Carlton Dickey for being on the court after Westover’s Anthony Milton drove to the basket and scored with 4.4 seconds left to tie Friday night’s game 59-59 at the Boston Garden at Westover High School. That gave Milton three free throws and Westover also got possession. Milton swished all three and after all was said and done, the Patriots took home a 64-60 win over the Raiders, putting the Patriots in sole possession of second place in Region 1-AAAA behind Bainbridge.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
NC teacher wins $1 million in second-chance lottery drawing
A North Carolina teacher is having a pretty good week thanks to a phone call she got from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
cbs17
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Hoke County shooting remembered as ‘tremendous teammate’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A 3rd Special Forces Group soldier was killed Wednesday in a shooting in Raeford, the U.S. Army said Friday. Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead by emergency medical services. upon their arrival at the scene, according to the Army. “Jimmy...
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Daniel Lee Gibson III
ROCKINGHAM — Daniel “Danny” Lee Gibson III, 43, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 24, 1979, in Austin, Texas, son of Annie Louise Clawson Grady and the late Daniel Lee Gibson Jr. Danny was preceded in death by...
NC deputies investigate man’s death between Red Springs, Lumberton
Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton.
Albany Herald
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores
Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: The beginnings of NC public education
THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY 100 Years Ago: Use Library Paste for Food! R
cbs17
Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
borderbelt.org
65 years after Battle of Hayes Pond: Lumbees recall fight that pushed out Ku Klux Klan
Jack Lowery huddled with a few other students in the president’s office at what was then Pembroke State College on a Saturday morning in 1958, concocting a plan to keep the Ku Klux Klan out of Robeson County. The goal was to burn the field in Maxton where the...
Sweet gesture: Raleigh bakery teetering on closure gets boost from Durham BBQ joint
The owner of Madame B's Bakery thought she might have to shut down soon, citing inflation and soaring costs. But a fellow small business that was also on the brink has stepped up and thrown the store a lifeline.
Lumberton woman dies in traffic crassh on N.C. 41
LUMBERTON — A two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has resulted in the death of a Lumberton woman. Trooper J. W.
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
cbs17
Police seek larceny, assault suspect at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are asking the public to help them identify a man and a car they said might have information about a larceny and assault at Lowe’s Home Improvement. At about 1:05 p.m. Thursday, officers said the car was seen on surveillance...
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police […]
Comments / 1