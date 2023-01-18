ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Roundup: Scots upset by Hoke County

RAEFORD — The Scotland men’s basketball team (12-4, 4-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after the Hoke County Bucks (7-12, 3-3 SAC) defeated them 55-38 Friday night. The Scots had 22 turnovers on the night. Lamonte’ Cousar recorded 17 points, six...
RAEFORD, NC
Albany Herald

Technical Foul Free Throws lift Westover over Shaw

ALBANY — Game officials called a technical foul on Shaw High School basketball coach Carlton Dickey for being on the court after Westover’s Anthony Milton drove to the basket and scored with 4.4 seconds left to tie Friday night’s game 59-59 at the Boston Garden at Westover High School. That gave Milton three free throws and Westover also got possession. Milton swished all three and after all was said and done, the Patriots took home a 64-60 win over the Raiders, putting the Patriots in sole possession of second place in Region 1-AAAA behind Bainbridge.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Daniel Lee Gibson III

ROCKINGHAM — Daniel “Danny” Lee Gibson III, 43, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 24, 1979, in Austin, Texas, son of Annie Louise Clawson Grady and the late Daniel Lee Gibson Jr. Danny was preceded in death by...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Albany Herald

Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores

Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
SANTA FE, NM
cbs17

Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy