Shed burns in Columbia Park
Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
Franklin County one of four in state to receive community revitalization board funds
OLYMPIA, Wash.- OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has approved $10 million in low interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and infrastructure improvements to spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state. “CERB projects represent an important partnership...
Take it on the run to the Toyota Center for REO Speedwagon
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The classic band REO Speedwagon will rock the Toyota Center on Tuesday, May 23. Tickets go on sale January 27 and start at $49. Tickets will be available through the Toyota Center box office or Ticketmaster. Over a 57-year-career fueled by such hits as "Take it on the...
Morrow county still dealing with undrinkable groundwater
MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- The state of emergency is over for Morrow County. High levels of nitrates have been discovered in people's wells in the rural areas, around Boardman and Irrigon. Nitrates can cause a lot of different health issues such as cancer and thyroid dysfunction. Morrow county Emergency manager Paul...
Tri-Cities airport receives a grant so a new industry can take flight in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Port of Pasco, more specifically the Tri-Cities Airport received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce. Pasco was one of six areas in our state to receive this grant. The others are East Omak, Lummi Indian Business Park, Wallula Gap Business Park, and Watershed Business...
Fire districts, departments across the region report call increases
With 2023 well underway, regional fire departments and districts have compiled total response numbers for 2022. Across the region, 2022 showed an increase in emergency responses compared to 2021. Tri-Cities. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to 13,960 emergency incidents in 2022, a 15.6% increase. The Pasco Fire Department responded to...
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of 'prolific car prowling' suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
Evening update January 20: Pasco Airport finds record-breaking amount of guns in luggage
The Pasco Airport discovered 11 firearms in 2022, its highest on record. The Yakima Airport discovered one firearm in 2022.
Record number of guns found in carry-on luggage at Pasco airport last year
SEATTLE, Wash.- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Washington detected 164 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the majority of the firearms discovered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (SEA) security checkpoints. According to a TSA press release every one of the firearms was discovered during the routine...
