Walla Walla, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Shed burns in Columbia Park

Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County one of four in state to receive community revitalization board funds

OLYMPIA, Wash.- OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has approved $10 million in low interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and infrastructure improvements to spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state. “CERB projects represent an important partnership...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Take it on the run to the Toyota Center for REO Speedwagon

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The classic band REO Speedwagon will rock the Toyota Center on Tuesday, May 23. Tickets go on sale January 27 and start at $49. Tickets will be available through the Toyota Center box office or Ticketmaster. Over a 57-year-career fueled by such hits as "Take it on the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Morrow county still dealing with undrinkable groundwater

MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- The state of emergency is over for Morrow County. High levels of nitrates have been discovered in people's wells in the rural areas, around Boardman and Irrigon. Nitrates can cause a lot of different health issues such as cancer and thyroid dysfunction. Morrow county Emergency manager Paul...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

nbcrightnow.com

Fire districts, departments across the region report call increases

With 2023 well underway, regional fire departments and districts have compiled total response numbers for 2022. Across the region, 2022 showed an increase in emergency responses compared to 2021. Tri-Cities. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to 13,960 emergency incidents in 2022, a 15.6% increase. The Pasco Fire Department responded to...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Record number of guns found in carry-on luggage at Pasco airport last year

SEATTLE, Wash.- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Washington detected 164 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the majority of the firearms discovered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (SEA) security checkpoints. According to a TSA press release every one of the firearms was discovered during the routine...
PASCO, WA

