ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goeags.com

Eagles win 10th-straight in 79-76 thriller at Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team won their 10th-straight game and moved to 8-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a thriller against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon, 79-76. Sophomore forward Dane Erikstrup led the charge with 20 points and 7 rebounds, including 15 points in the second half.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
goeags.com

Junior Zach Klobutcher sets EWU indoor record in pole vault

MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington Track and Field wrapped up another successful indoor meet on Saturday night in Moscow as the team earned multiple wins at the 2023 Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open at the Kibbie Dome. Zach Klobutcher, a junior from Covington, Wash., set the EWU Indoor all-time record in the pole vault, clearing 5.21m (17-1) to earn the meet win. He was previously second on the all-time list at 16-11 ½.
CHENEY, WA
goeags.com

Eagles Hold off Lumberjacks, Win in Overtime

Four quarters were not enough on Saturday (Jan. 21) as Eastern Washington women's basketball defeated Northern Arizona, 96-89 in overtime. Eastern led by as many as 15 in the second half, but NAU rallied to tie the game and force an extra quarter. The Eagles' defense shut down the Lumberjacks in overtime to get the win. Eastern improves to 5-3 in the Big Sky and 12-6 overall. NAU drops to 5-3 in conference and 11-10 on the season.
CHENEY, WA
goeags.com

Eagles' Defense Shuts Down Bears

In front of 2500 screaming kids, Eastern Washington women's basketball delivered a show with its third-straight win today (Jan. 19). Eastern defeated Northern Colorado 49-36 on Thursday morning and improved to 4-3 in conference and 11-6 overall this season. UNC falls to 2-5 in the Big Sky and 9-9 overall.
CHENEY, WA
goeags.com

Track & Field continues indoor season with Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open

Eastern Washington University Track & Field continues their 2022-23 indoor season this weekend with the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open in Moscow, Idaho. The meet, held in the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho, begins on Friday, Jan. 20 and ends on Saturday, Jan. 21. Since 2019, the annual meet...
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy