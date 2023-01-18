Four quarters were not enough on Saturday (Jan. 21) as Eastern Washington women's basketball defeated Northern Arizona, 96-89 in overtime. Eastern led by as many as 15 in the second half, but NAU rallied to tie the game and force an extra quarter. The Eagles' defense shut down the Lumberjacks in overtime to get the win. Eastern improves to 5-3 in the Big Sky and 12-6 overall. NAU drops to 5-3 in conference and 11-10 on the season.

